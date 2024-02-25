Murderer sent texts from Jesse Baird’s phone

NSW Police say alleged murderer Beau Lamarre-Condon sent text messages from Jesse Baird’s phone, telling Jesse’s housemates he was moving from Sydney to Perth.

Lamarre-Condon surrendered to police on Friday. He was subsequently charged with two counts of murder relating to the disappearance of Jesse Baird and his partner Luke Davies. TV presenter Jesse and Qantas steward Luke came out on social media as a couple recently, about two months after the end of a relationship between Jesse and Lamarre-Condon.

The Sunday Telegraph reports that two text messages sent from Jesse Baird’s phone days after his alleged death led police to believe he was still alive.

Both texts concerned removing property from Jesse’s Paddington rental because he planned to move to Perth. An unnamed police source said the texts made the police believe Jesse Baird and Luke Davies were still alive.

Expanded police search

Meanwhile, the police search for Jesse and Luke’s bodies expanded to the Southern Tablelands on Sunday. Police divers began a search of a dam near the town of Bungonia. On Saturday, divers had searched waterways near Newcastle.

Police Commissioner Karen Webb said today she shared the “sadness and shock” at the alleged nature of the murders.

“I understand there are many unanswered questions, and while I cannot comment on the matter before the courts, I can reassure Luke and Jesse’s loved ones and the people of NSW that we are working around the clock to find those answers.

“I ask the community to have patience as police work to determine what happened.”

1800RESPECT is the national domestic, family and sexual violence counselling, information and support service.

If you or someone you know is experiencing, or at risk of experiencing, domestic, family or sexual violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732. Chat online via their website, or text 0458 737 732.

