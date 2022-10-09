MUNA and G Flip are headlining Sydney WorldPride’s closing concert

Queer favourites MUNA, G Flip, and Keiynan Lonsdale are headlining Sydney WorldPride’s closing concert, Rainbow Republic.

Sydney is preparing to host the mega-festival this summer, for the first time in the southern hemisphere.

It will coincide with the 45th Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras festival. But as well as the usual Mardi Gras events, Sydney WorldPride will also take over the city with new events, including multiple concerts, parties, marches, and First Nations events.

And the festival’s big closing party, Rainbow Republic, will be presented by Optus at The Domain on March 5, 2023.

The concert will be hosted by Keiynan Lonsdale, who will also perform as part of the seven-hour queer megamix of live music, DJs and dancing.

LA-based indie alternative pop trio MUNA (above centre), known for hits Silk Chiffon and What I Want, will make their first trip to Australia for WorldPride.

“We’re super stoked to play WorldPride in Sydney and to come down to Australia for the first time! See you very soon, mates,” the band said.

Peach PRC, Alter Boy, BVT and Vetta Borne are also on the lineup, with more acts to be revealed later in the year.

Adelaide pop singer Peach PRC said she is “so incredibly proud to be performing alongside some of my favourite people.”

Lonsdale said, “I can guarantee some magic is on its way for us in Sydney 2023. I cannot wait to be part of it.”

Tickets to Sydney WorldPride Rainbow Republic closing party on sale now

Sydney WorldPride CEO Kate Wickett said putting queer talent on the Rainbow Republic lineup was a top priority.

“Rainbow Republic is for the young and young at heart and is the biggest live music event at Sydney WorldPride,” she said.

“As we program a full day of music, it was really important to us to book LGBTQIA+ musicians first.

“This is just a taste of the line-up and represents the incredible talent that abounds in the rainbow community and will be sure to have The Domain rocking this summer.”

Tickets for Rainbow Republic, presented by Optus, are on sale now via Moshtix.

Discounted tickets are available for this event via Mobtix for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, and the Affordability program for concession holders.

Kylie Minogue headlining festival’s opening concert

Sydney WorldPride will run for 17 days, from February 17 to March 5, 2023.

At the start of the summer 2023 festival, Kylie Minogue will headline Live and Proud: Sydney WorldPride Opening Concert.

The festival’s big opening party is presented by American Express at The Domain on February 23, 2023.

The city is expecting 500,000 attendees and tens of thousands of international visitors.

Tickets for official events are available at SydneyWorldPride.com and tickets for community events at prideamplified.au.

Sydney WorldPride will unveil the full festival program, featuring over 300 events, next month.

