Mum gets emotional note from young neighbour about her pride flag

A mum in the US has shared a moving anonymous letter she received from a young neighbour who noticed the rainbow pride flag flying on her home.

She lives in Paris, a city in Arkansas, population about 3,500.

Last weekend her son Levi posted the note to his social media that’s signed a “young LGBTQ+ person”.

He explained he gave his mum, whose name is Stephanie, the rainbow flag as a gift. He said she had flown it from her house all Pride Month-long in June.

“Letter left in my mom’s mailbox after she had her new progress pride flag I got her last year hanging up outside all month,” he wrote.

“This is in paris, arkansas!!!! an overwhelmingly emotional reminder that pride MATTERS.”

The letter begins, “Hello, this is probably kinda weird.

“But I walk past your house everyday and I’ve noticed your flag and I’m glad to know there is at least one ally in this little town.

“From a young LGBTQ+ person.”

Thousands of people moved by pride flag note

Thousands of people have liked Levi’s social media posts, with some declaring they were close to tears by the note.

In a follow-up tweet, Levi shared a photo of his mum’s house with a sign outside reading “Everybody is welcome at our home”.

He also responded to a debate in the comments over the letter’s authenticity.

“Gotta love twitter! She’s legit, the letter is legit, & her heart is even more legit,” he wrote.

“She’s a retired lt colonel in the army reserve & has always been about acceptance & love.

“This is another pic of the front of her house!”

not people accusing my mom of faking the letter 🤣. gotta love twitter! she’s legit, the letter is legit, & her heart is even more legit. she’s a retired lt colonel in the army reserve & has always been about acceptance & love. this is another pic of the front of her house! pic.twitter.com/e7Mwa59zjR — 🗣hats on wigs!!!!!🗣 (@90sbaebe) July 3, 2021

