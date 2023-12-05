Multitalented basketballer Isaac Humphries headlines Fringe

Multitalented pro basketballer Isaac Humphries is also a singer-songwriter and is headlining his first Fringe festival next year.

Last year, the 25-year-old basktetballer was the first NBL player to come out as gay, in a huge first for his sport.

But the athlete is also a talented singer and will headline next year’s Adelaide Fringe. Isaac will perform two live shows, titled Unearthed, which are his first since coming out and the “new stage” of his life began.

Isaac “paused” his music ambitions to take up basketball but even as his sporting career took him overseas and back again, he always knew he’d also stick with music.

He told us last month, “Music has always been a love of mine, a huge passion. I’ve been working to try and make this balance between music and basketball for about ten years now and at first, no one understood it.

“People were like, ‘You’re a pro athlete, you’re going down this pro athlete lane, you have to focus on that’.

“I just kept trying to crack this mould that you have to only do this [one thing]. I just didn’t listen to anyone and showed them that I can absolutely do both.”

Isaac is now an Adelaide Fringe ambassador and his new show, Unearthed, is his first since coming out.

In the live show, he’ll “share the moments he came to terms with a lot about himself and the songs that helped him ‘unearth’ who he is today.”

Adelaide Fringe runs from February 16 to March 17, 2024.

Isaac Humphries releases first original song

In September, Isaac released his first original song Be Alright as a charity single for RU OK? Day.

Isaac said at the time he wrote the song about “the journey I went through trying to tell my mum I was gay.”

“I didn’t know how to tell her, what to tell her or if she would look at me the same,” he explained.

“So, I wrote those feelings into a song and played it for her when I was ready to share my secret.

“I hope anybody with feelings of self-hate and confusion can hear this song and find a little peace knowing you are not alone in those thoughts.

“Sometimes you just need someone to tell you everything is going to Be Alright.”

Read next: Isaac Humphries talks dating and ‘relentless’ DMs on apps after coming out

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.