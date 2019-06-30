Much loved Liaison officer takes own life

Victoria Police LGBTI Liaison Officer Senior Constable Brenton Erkens-Goss took his own life on Friday.

One of over 100 Victoria Police LGBTI Liaison Officers, Brenton worked diligently to tackle prejudice-motivated crimes and family violence.

Advertisements

Further, he worked to build rapport and trust with the LGBTI community.

The loss of the officer came about because he ‘tragically succumbed to his inner demons,’ according to a Facebook post.

Last night, Senior Constable Ben Bjarnesen posted on Facebook about the loss.

Ben is Coordinator of the Queensland Police Service LGBTI Support Network.

Absolutely devastated to learn tonight that one of our friends and colleagues from Victoria Police, Brenton Erkens-Goss took his own life yesterday. He was such a great guy and will be dearly missed by many. Rest In Peace brother.

Fellow Police pay tribute to Senior Constable Brenton Erkens-Goss

Also, in a touching tribute to their colleague, Cop Humour Australia spoke on the loss of Brenton.

“We have received heartbreaking news that Senior Constable Brenton Erkens-Goss of Hamilton Police Station in Victoria tragically succumbed to his inner demons and took his own life yesterday afternoon.

“Brenton was a long time follower and supporter of Cop Humour Australia, which makes this even harder for us. We wish we could have done more for him, or done more to raise mental health awareness and encourage Brenton to seek help.

“Nevertheless, we hope that Brenton is now at peace.”

The page also praised Brenton’s support in raising awareness for mental health issues.

“He recently represented the Fighting PTSD Vicpol campaign during a surf to surf running event in Warrnambool with his colleagues.

“As one of the Victoria Police LGBTI Liaison Officers, Brenton worked hard to build rapport and trust with the LGBTI community, and helped tackle prejudice-motivated crimes.

“Brenton also represented Victoria Police and attended the inaugural World LGBT Conference for Criminal Justice Professionals in Amsterdam in 2017.

Advertisements

“From what we’ve heard and been told — Brenton was a great copper and an even greater friend, and will be missed terribly by many.

“Our sincere condolences go out to Brenton’s family, colleagues, and friends.”

The post then spoke of the importance of seeking assistance.

“Please look after one another during this devastating time.

“If you’re feeling down, please speak to someone — reach out to family, a friend, a colleague, anyone.

“When it comes to the #ThinBlueLine you never fight any fight alone, your blue family will always be there to support you.

“Rest In Peace friend and colleague, for the sun has now set. We will remember.”

Police Liaison Officers

Despite continual progress the relationship between our communities and the police is at times difficult.

However, we must remain mindful of the valuable service provided by LGBTIQ Liaison officers across the country.

If you need someone to talk to, help is available from QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au, Lifeline on 13 11 14, or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

QN Magazine | For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.