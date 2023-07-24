MrBeast YouTube star Kris Tyson comes out as trans

YouTube personality and longtime MrBeast collaborator Kris Tyson has come out as transgender in a joyful interview.

Kris is a friend and longtime collaborator of US YouTube personality MrBeast, the most-followed creator on the platform.

Kris has regularly appeared in the creator’s viral videos and also has millions of followers of her own.

Earlier this year, the 27-year-old shared she was undergoing hormone therapy after fans noticed her appearance changing.

Now the YouTuber has spoken at length about her gender identity as well as her new name and pronouns.

“I am a woman,” Kris told fellow YouTuber Anthony Padilla in an interview on Anthony’s channel.

“I’ve never said that publicly but I’ve been fully confident in that decision for over a year now.”

Kris Tyson explains her gender identity journey

Kris Tyson explained that when she first started growing her hair and making other changes, she wasn’t sure how to identify. All she knew was that she “was not cisgender.”

“So I needed the freedom to be able to express myself and to be able to figure out who I was,” she explained.

“For a while, I was trying genderfluid. I was like, what’s making me feel like I’m bi-gender? What is tying me to this masculinity?

“It was after a lot of talking with a therapist and a lot of self-reflection, [that] I realized it was really just the societal pressure of, ‘You’re Chris from MrBeast. You’re the guy that starts the fires. You’re the guy that builds the stuff.’

“My whole life, I’ve enjoyed doing those things. But I’ve never really felt like ‘the guy.'”

‘That’s honestly so freeing’

Kris Tyson began transitioning and recalled in just a few months, friends noticed a positive change in her demeanour and personality.

“[They said] you’ve just been talking so much more and you just seem so much more present in the conversation. I was noticing that myself,” she said.

Kris said she’ll use a new name privately among her family and friends. But the YouTuber will go by Kris online and use she/her pronouns.

“For the longest time, even to say it to some of my closest friends, it would make my hands shake. I would get so nervous,” she said.

“But now, I can say I’m a woman. I’m happy to say I’m a woman. It’s something that’s honestly so freeing.

“I can do anything now, I can be who I want to be. I feel like the future is kinda whatever I want it to be right now.”

