WTF

Mr Wilson and his bear costume: Hot furrie of 1909?

In 1909, a young gentleman known to posterity only as Mr Wilson posed for a series of pics in a bear costume in an Auckland photographic studio. Was Mr Wilson the Hot Furrie of 1909 or did he just like dressing up in a bear costume?

Acclaimed New Zealand photographer Herman John Schmidt ran his photographic studio in Auckland’s Edson’s Building from 1908 until 1942.

In 1970, with the building scheduled for demolition, a workman discovered thousands of plate negatives in the building’s attic. A team of rescuers ran relays climbing up to the attic. They recovered a total of 26,000 photographic plate negatives.

Among the photographs, is a series of pics of Mr Wilson in a bear costume taken in 1909.

And that’s about all we know. The bear costume is a little worse for wear and Mr Wilson poses in it before a somewhat faded painted backdrop. He displays a sense of humour with the bear holding up a cracker and a bottle of wine in one image.

In another photo, Mr Wilson reveals himself as a good-looking young man, posing in the costume but with the bear’s head sitting on his shoulder.

So we are left with a mystery. Was young Mr Wilson a hot furrie of the Edwardian era or simply a guy who wanted some pics and there just happened to be an old bear costume lying around?

We will likely never know and a bit of mystery won’t hurt us.

Cheers, Mr Wilson. We hope you enjoyed your photographic session.

Modern-day furries:

Remember that time when hero furries rescued a library from mayor’s homophobic slash & burn.

Notorious hacker group is gay furry collective.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers

