Anne and Edie share dementia journey in moving doco Mr Velvet Ears

A new documentary film screening in Brisbane, Mr Velvet Ears, tells the story of Victorian couple Anne and Edie’s dementia journey through the eyes of Edie’s dementia assist dog Melvin.

Trusting someone else to look after the person with whom you’ve spent half your life with is a momentous decision.

Anne and Edie, who live in Ballarat, have been together for 35 years. In Mr Velvet Ears, the couple must make this difficult decision, to move Edie into a residential aged care home as she lives with younger onset dementia.

The documentary film is a raw, fly-on-the-wall look at Edie’s big move and sees Anne, who until now has been Edie’s carer, grappling with her own concerns.

“It leaves you with a knot in your stomach that’s so tight that you just can hardly breathe at times,” she says in the film.

“Because I love Edie so much, I worry that where she is living; I’ll worry that they’ll not put coordinated clothes on and dress Edie nicely and comb her hair the way I like it. Because I won’t have control over those things.”

But Anne becomes “more and more certain” that accessing residential aged care services is the “right thing to do for Edie”.

Free screening of Mr Velvet Ears at New Farm Cinemas on October 24

Mr Velvet Ears is named after Edie’s dementia assist dog Melvin’s nickname.

The film is shot through the Melvin’s eyes, and we see Edie, Anne and the pooch being welcomed into Edie’s new home, offering her state-of-the-art care. The trio start the new chapter together.

As well as a touching love story, the film’s creators say Mr Velvet Ears is a valuable and informative resource for both carers and residential care workers to help understand what families of those living with dementia experience.

Mr Velvet Ears will screen for free at New Farm Cinemas on October 24, sponsored by Carer Gateway-Wellways in collaboration with ADA Australia and Dementia Australia. The screening is free, and will start at 6:30pm. Register here.

