A new Mr Sportsman Hotel will be crowned this weekend

A group of Brisbane men are competing for the title of Mr Sportsman Hotel 2024 at the pub this Saturday night (May 25).

The annual men’s pageant is one of the Brisbane LGBTQIA+ venue’s most popular events.

This year, the Mr Sporties competition has a 007 theme. Drag star Gayleen Tuckwood (above right) will host from 10pm.

Gayleen will put the Brisbane boys through their paces as they show off their charisma and lots of skin across sexy costume, fetishwear and swimwear rounds.

Aside from the sash, the glory and the bragging rights of the Mr Sporties title, there are also great prizes up for grabs for the winners.

The contest’s major prize this year is a two-night stay and flights to Turtle Cove Resort in Far North Queensland.

Mr Sportsman Hotel has run for over 20 years. It’s the male counterpart of the popular Miss Sportsman Hotel drag pageant.

The current reigning Miss Sporties, Brisbane drag star Maxi-Bon, will also give special performances on Saturday night.

The Sportsman Hotel is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 1.00pm until late, with nightly drag performances and events.

Mr Sporties 2024 is on this Saturday night, May 25 at the Sportsman Hotel at 130 Leichhardt Street in Spring Hill, Brisbane. Visit the Sporties Facebook page or website to find out more about what’s on.

