Mr Gay World 2022 winner announced in South Africa

Last night saw the winner of Mr Gay World 2022 crowned in a glittering ceremony at Cape Town’s Artscape Opera House. Puerto Rico’s José López, 32, took the crown for the title of ‘the hottest male queer activist on earth’.

Organisers place no age limit on contestants and emphasise Mr Gay World is not a beauty pageant. They define the annual competition as a contest in search of ambassadors for LGBTQIA+ and human rights.

In 2021, the competition amended policy to ‘encompass the male-identifying spectrum within the LGBTQ+ community’.

Runner-up of Mr Gay World 2022 is American Tony Cannoli aka Ardolino while German trans man Max Appenroth takes out Second Runner-up.

Prior to taking the crown, José López also won the National Costume, Swimwear, Social Media Presence, and Sport Challenge categories of the competition.

He is a model and actor. A few hours before the competition, he posted to Instagram that he felt a winner whatever happened during the competition.

“After 10 months of arduous preparation, the final day has arrived. I can only say THANK YOU for your support, support and motivation.

“Today I will shout from South Africa to the world PUERTO RICO and no matter the end result, I’m already a winner. Because my voice has been heard. Mommy, I dedicate this to you. 💙 Let your colors speak for you And never hide your happiness.”

