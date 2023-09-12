Mr and Ms Australian Leather 2023 crowned in Brisbane

Queensland Leather Boy 2019 Shane Stevens has been crowned Mr Australian Leather 2023, while Queensland Ms Leather 2012 and president of Brisbane Leather Pride, Vic Ogilvie has become Ms Australian Leather for 2023.

The titles were conferred as part of Brisbane Leather Week during a title holders awards night at Nosferatu Distillery on Saturday.

“I will use the national Mr Australian Leather platform and title to continue my mentorship and education roles all over Australia,” Stevens said, following the win.

“My focus this year is the Australian community first and foremost, to foster more inclusive spaces, continue to build on our foundations of strength, unity and progress. It’s truly an honour to lead and represent the entire national community and I hope to do you all a great service.”

“I’m truly humbled at earning such an honour and platform in our community. Also a massive congratulations to all the contestants who competed at Brisbane Leather Week you all did your communities proud.

“It takes a huge amount of courage and strength to stand and bare you souls with a willingness to lead your communities, all contestants no matter the result have so much to continue to give our community and I’m here to support your journeys.”

Stevens gave a special acknowledgement of Sydney Mr Leather 2012 Dick Savvy, who was also in competition for the national title, who he called a “great and tough” competitor.

Outgoing Ms Australian Leather 2022 Morgan Rogers congratulated Ogilvie on her win, which comes after years of service to the LGBTIQA+ community in Queensland.

Ogilvie sits on the board of the QLD Council for LGBTIQ Health and won the Life Time Award for community services at last years Queens Ball. She has previously served in roles with the LGBTIQ Ministerial Roundtable, the Gay and Lesbian Welfare Association, and Brisbane Pride.

“Such a well deserved win and I can’t wait to see you make the title your own as you start this next step of your leather title journey,” Rogers said.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Australian Bootblack title competition has been postponed until further notice.

