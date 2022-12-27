Mother of Pulse Victim: Congressman Santos lied about deaths

The incoming US congressman for New York’s third congressional district lied about four employees dying in the Pulse massacre, according to the mother of a victim. Congressman-elect George Santos today admitted to ’embellishing’ most of his life and work history.

Republican and Trump-lover George Santos made headlines last week when investigations showed the new congressman basically made up his entire resume.

Santos campaigned as the openly gay son of Jewish immigrants and claimed his grandparents escaped the Holocaust. He described his mother as ‘the first female executive at a major financial institution’, and said she survived the 9/11 bombing of the World Trade Centre where she worked. Congressman-elect Santos told of working his way up from a public college to a Goldman Sachs career. And he told electors he ‘lost four employees’ in the 2016 Pulse mass murder.

This weekend, Santos fessed up to lying about numerous issues but described his bullshit as either embellishment or a ‘poor choice of words’. However, he still claims to be gay.

That’s despite his previous lie about being openly gay for over a decade. Reporters learned he was in a heterosexual marriage for much of that decade, a marriage he never mentioned.

Jew-ish

Despite his campaign website describing his mother as Jewish and claiming his grandparents escaped the Holocaust, Santos now denies he called himself Jewish.

“I never claimed to be Jewish. I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background, I said I was Jew-ish.”

This guy! (BTW: No evidence exists that his maternal family has a ‘Jewish background’.)

Congressman-elect George Santos and Pulse

Meanwhile, Christine Leinonen, the mother of a victim of the Pulse massacre, says Santos also lied when he claimed he ‘lost four employees’ in the Pulse shooting.

Christine, who got to know the families of the other victims, said, “No four [victims] worked for the same company.”

While Santos did not address his previous statements on Pulse today, he did insist he is gay now.

“I dated women in the past. I married a woman. It’s personal stuff.”

Santos described his marriage as ‘toxic’.

“I’m very much gay. I’m OK with my sexuality. People change.”

Santos told the NY Post his lies will not affect his congressional career.

“I am not a criminal. This [controversy] will not deter me from having good legislative success. I will be effective. I will be good.”

He seems delusional… but never forget Trump.

