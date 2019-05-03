‘Most horrible people ever’: Clive Palmer candidate slammed for homophobic rant

One of Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party candidates in the ACT, Tony Hanley, has been slammed for homophobic and racist comments he allegedly posted to a now-deleted Facebook page.

In a Facebook post from late March published by ABC News, Hanley referred to lesbian women as “fem-nasties”, “dykes” and “big fat fugly chicks”.

The UAP candidate for the south Canberra seat of Bean also described gay, lesbian and transgender people as the “most horrible people ever in my life” in the Facebook post attributed to him.

Hanley also called Saudi Arabians “tea-towel heads” and taxi drivers’ children “future terrorists”.

The Facebook page was deactivated after the ABC brought the posts to light, and told the ABC the posts were “defendable” and pointed to his record of good work in his local community.

But Clive Palmer said the views were not appropriate when informed of the comments by the ABC.

“That’s not acceptable to me, it’s not part of our party policy, but whether or not he said that and the context of what he said, I’ll take that up with him after this [press conference] today,” he said.

The Liberal Party and Palmer’s UAP are directing their voters to preference the other party at the federal election on May 18.

The Greens candidate in that seat, Johnathan Davis, is openly gay and said the comments were distressing and the Canberra Liberals should scrap the preference deal.

“A racist, sexist, homophobic and transphobic rant on Facebook is to be expected from a party with no policies, no plan but a lot of money,” Davis told the Canberra Times.

“What I find more disappointing is that, from eight candidates, the Liberal Party has decided Tony Hanley is the second-best option to represent the people of Bean.”

