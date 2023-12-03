Moscow gay bars raided after law change

Less than 48 hours after the Russian Supreme Court declared the LGBTQ movement ‘extremist’, police raided Moscow gay bars.

Putin’s henchmen broke into the clubs overnight, claiming to be searching for drugs. According to witnesses, the cops checked the documentation of club patrons and photographed them. They also photographed the passports of people they found in the Moscow gay bars, including foreigners.

Under the corrupt and authoritarian rule of Vladimir Putin, Russia’s LGBTQIA+ community faced increased persecution and regulation over the past ten years.

On Thursday, the compliant Supreme Court ruled to allow the most dangerous law yet.

Any advocacy for the rights of sexual minorities and people of different gender identities will now be classified as ‘extremist’.

Like numerous other dictators, Putin uses discrimination against LGBTQIA+ people to build his popularity among his conservative constituency.

Russian LGBTQIA+ activists say the broad definition of the latest ruling means that the authorities could potentially crack down on any individuals or groups who are deemed to be part of the movement.

The ruling could therefore signal an effective ban on all organised activity in favour of LGBTQ rights.

The overnight raid on Moscow gay bars seems to telegraph exactly that. Putin intends to eradicate Russia’s LGBTQIA+ community.

Putin’s ongoing bastardry

