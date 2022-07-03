Morrison Govt gave $2m to ‘Hillsong indoctrination centre’

The Morrison Lib/Nat government gifted $2 million to a faith-based ‘rehab’ facility one former inmate described as a ‘Hillsong indoctrination centre’.

Crikey Investigations Editor David Hardaker reports that current Health Minister Mark Butler has requested details of the monies paid to ‘faith-based groups with the former PM’s blessing’.

During the Morrison government, the Health Department gave $2 million to the Hillsong-allied one80TC ‘rehab’ facility. Hillsong donates up to $400,000 annually to the same facility.

But the ties run much deeper.

A former inmate described the facility to David Hardaker as ‘a Hillsong indoctrination centre with a mild interest in rehab’. As part of his rehab, that inmate ”volunteered’ to wash Hillsong founder Brian Houston‘s car during the mega-church’s annual conference.

Another source told David Hardaker that the facility restricts family visits to the once-weekly one80TC coffee lounge. That event takes place after the Sunday evening church service at Hillsong’s Hills campus. Thus gifting Hillsong the opportunity to proselytise not only to inmates but also their families.

80 salvations and 37 baptisms

A report on the Hillsong website lauds the results achieved from their donation to one80TC.

Not how many inmates recover from drug and alcohol addiction. Not a word about that!

Instead, Hillsong notes that one80TC achieved ’80 salvations, [and] 37 baptisms in 2022 alone’. And the report is dated June 19, 2022. It wasn’t even halfway through the year. Perhaps they focus on drugs and alcohol in the second half?

The Hillsong report goes on to boast of: ‘8 of our ex-ONE80TC students choosing to stay on for our graduate program, where they volunteer with the ministry for 12 months after completing the program’.

But still no mention of any drug or alcohol-related successes. Surely that’s what Health Department funds were intended for?

Someone from the former Morrison government needs to explain why taxpayer monies intended for heath outcomes instead went to saving souls for Brian. He wasn’t the Messiah. Just a very naughty boy… even according to his own church.

