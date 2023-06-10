Morrison gave $4M to now-disgraced Esther Foundation

In March 2019, just before a federal election, former Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a $4m grant for WA’s Esther Foundation. The organisation later closed up shop after allegations of exorcisms and gay conversion.

Additionally, the Australian Government solicitor advised the grant would “likely be without lawful authority.”

Exorcisms and Gay Conversion

The Esther Foundation claimed to assist young women with health, mental health, and drug and alcohol issues. However, the foundation went into voluntary administration in 2022. That followed a WA parliamentary inquiry into allegations of abuse. The inquiry heard accusations of extreme religious practices including exorcisms and gay conversion.

“Some of the prevalent and consistent themes that emerged from the complaints and allegations included emotional and psychological abuse, coercive and extreme religious practices, LGBTQA+ suppression and conversion practices, culturally harmful practices, medical complaints, family alienation, physical restraints and assaults, and sexual assault.”

Chair of the Inquiry, Chris Tallentire MLA said that a stay at the foundation often exacerbated patient’s problems.

“They entered the Esther Foundation when they were in a state of extreme vulnerability and many reported leaving with more problems than they went in with.”

However, Scott Morrison described the facility in very different terms when announcing the grant in 2019.

“Completely captured my heart”

“I’ve got to say the Esther Foundation completely, completely captured my heart this week.

“This is an organisation that is transforming women’s lives at the most practical level by ensuring that they understand something that can never be taken away from any woman and that is their unique value. Their unique worth.”

An audit later found the organisation’s planned expenditure inconsistent with grant guidelines.

Worse, on June 18, 2019, the day Health Minister Greg Hunt approved the grant, the Health Department received the project’s legal risk assessment from the Australian Government Solicitor. The Solicitor assessed that the grant “would likely be without lawful authority.”

This week, the Australian National Audit Office issued a report into the $2Billion Morrison government community health program which the Esther Foundation grant fell under.

The Audit Office reported that “Health executed the grant agreement… without confirming legal authority for the grant.”

Further, the audit revealed that during the Morrison government, the health department deliberately breached guidelines administering the $2Billion program.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.