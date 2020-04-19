Moroccan trans influencer urges followers to out gays

A Moroccan trans influencer last week urged her 627,000 followers to track down and out homosexuals. Although Moroccan, Sofia Talouni lives in Turkey where she has a make-up business.

In Instagram Live videos last week, Talouni told her followers how to identify gay men in her home country. Homosexuality remains illegal in Morocco and gays also experience serious discrimination. Violent attacks on gay men are not uncommon. Talouni says she doesn’t care.

“I feel bad for those f*****s but I don’t care.

“So girls, go on the app store. Type in the word ‘gay’. A lot of gay apps will show up.

“These gay apps will show you all the people who are near you. But you girls should create fake profiles and indicate that you are a bottom, which means you want someone to fuck you.

“Listen, girls and women who think they have manly gay husbands and sons. These apps will show you the gay people who are near you.

“100 metres, 200 metres or even one metre. Just near you in the living room since everyone is home now.

“It could even show you your husband, your son. It could show you your neighbour from next door, your cousin, your uncle — everyone.”

Death threats

The videos resulted in gay Moroccan men receiving messages on apps from people who had identified them, threatening violence and death.

Talouni’s followers also began circulating pictures of men they identified as gay in private Facebook groups.

After the efforts of Moroccan LGBTIQ and feminist groups prompted Instagram to take down Sofia Talouni’s account, she created another and started again. Queer activist Adam Eli says she gathered 75,000 followers in just 14 hours. He took this grab from a broadcast by Talouni on the second account.

Bashings, evictions and suicide

Openly gay Moroccan activist Hamza Makhchoune says Sofia Talouni’s actions led to families attacking their gay sons. Some also evicted gay family members who are now homeless in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Further, activists say an unknown number of gays committed suicide as a result of Talouni’s actions. Hamzi Makhchoune said Talouni “always wanted to be accepted by the Moroccan public.

“In order to gain that acceptance from that, she sold us out and started giving them every way possible out there on how to find gay people and expose them and ruin their lives, and because also it increases her following and also brings her financial gain since she lives in Turkey and she has a beauty/cosmetic business over there.”

