Moreton Bay Pridefest unveils full lineup of iconic talents

With just over two weeks left until the inaugral Moreton Bay Pridefest celebrations, the festival recently announced the star-studded full lineup of incredilbe talents joining the party.

On June 10th, Moreton Bay region will transform into a vibrant hub of rainbow-coloured festivities, community engagement, and entertainment for the inaugural Moreton Bay PrideFest.

Just a 40-minute drive north of Brisbane, this pride event promises to be an unforgettable celebration of inclusivity and diversity.

And if we weren’t already buzzing with excitement from the announcements of the incredible headliners in March, the festival directors have now released the full setlist, which includes the exciting addition of a mix of local and international talents.

Pridefest stage lineup

To kickoff the festivities on the mainstage, Pridefest has enlisted the talents of Gold Coast indie dream boy Saint Barae, and Aussie singer-songwriter Beks to keep the good vibes going all afternoon.

Then KARLOU and DJ Harry K will get festival-goers pumped and prepped for a long night of partying, before DJ Harry K brings out his troupe of divalicious divas — the Fluffy All Stars — to provide fierce entertainment between shows all night long.

As day turns to night, festival-goers will get to “celebrate, celebrate, celebrate” with Aussie icon and drag superstar, Courtney Act!

And then, the wonderful and incredibly talented Thelma Plum will take crowds from heartbreak anthems to joyful ballads and then back again.

International sensation Havana Brown will bring the house down, sweeping you off your feet with her infectious chart-topping hits, before the one and only Sneaky Sound System, the soundtrack to every Aussie’s childhoods, round out the night.

But that’s not all! Pridefest’s One Love Zone will also be featuring some incredible DJs, including DJ Beks, DJ Jaguar B and DJ Galleon.

Don’t miss out!

For more information, including set times, transport and tickets, head to MoretonBayPridefest.com

See you there!

