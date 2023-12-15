Moreton Bay PrideFest is officially returning in 2024

Save the date! Moreton Bay’s big LGBTIQA+ celebration is officially returning in 2024 after a successful debut earlier this year.

The inaugural event in June attracted over 3,500 visitors and locals alike to Pine Rivers Park in Strathpine, 40 minutes from Brisbane.

Courtney Act and Paul Wheeler hosted an afternoon of live entertainment, celebration, pride, inclusivity, and diversity.

Now organisers have officially confirmed PrideFest will return to the park on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Tickets will go on sale in February, with a star-studded lineup of live acts to come.

Expressions of interest for PrideFest 2024 open now

City of Moreton Bay Mayor Peter Flannery said eligible community groups, support services and not-for-profits benefiting the LGBTIQA+ community can host a free stall at PrideFest.

Expressions of interest are also open now for artists, vendors, volunteers, and community group stalls at the PrideFest website.

“The City of Moreton Bay prides itself on inclusivity, community and accessibility,” Mayor Flannery said.

“This is what people look for in a place to call home, and we’re proud to say that Moreton Bay delivers on this promise.

“Moreton Bay PrideFest is more than a celebration; it’s our community’s powerful statement of unity and pride.”

Moreton Bay Region Industry and Tourism CEO Natassia Wheeler said feedback about the inaugural PrideFest was overwhelmingly positive.

“Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 8 and join us in making PrideFest an even bigger success,” she said.

Keep up to date on Moreton Bay PrideFest at the event’s website, or on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok.

