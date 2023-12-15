Pride

Moreton Bay PrideFest is officially returning in 2024

Punters at the gate of Moreton Bay PrideFest in 2023
Image: Supplied

Save the date! Moreton Bay’s big LGBTIQA+ celebration is officially returning in 2024 after a successful debut earlier this year.

The inaugural event in June attracted over 3,500 visitors and locals alike to Pine Rivers Park in Strathpine, 40 minutes from Brisbane.

Courtney Act and Paul Wheeler hosted an afternoon of live entertainment, celebration, pride, inclusivity, and diversity.

Now organisers have officially confirmed PrideFest will return to the park on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Tickets will go on sale in February, with a star-studded lineup of live acts to come.

Expressions of interest for PrideFest 2024 open now

City of Moreton Bay Mayor Peter Flannery said eligible community groups, support services and not-for-profits benefiting the LGBTIQA+ community can host a free stall at PrideFest.

Expressions of interest are also open now for artists, vendors, volunteers, and community group stalls at the PrideFest website.

Courtney Act and Paul Wheeler and the crowd at Moreton Bay PrideFest

“The City of Moreton Bay prides itself on inclusivity, community and accessibility,” Mayor Flannery said.

“This is what people look for in a place to call home, and we’re proud to say that Moreton Bay delivers on this promise.

“Moreton Bay PrideFest is more than a celebration; it’s our community’s powerful statement of unity and pride.”

Moreton Bay Region Industry and Tourism CEO Natassia Wheeler said feedback about the inaugural PrideFest was overwhelmingly positive.

“Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 8 and join us in making PrideFest an even bigger success,” she said.

Keep up to date on Moreton Bay PrideFest at the event’s website, or on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Poppin Out Marys Poppin Festival
Poppin Out: Mary’s Poppin team to launch new queer festival in 2024
Canberra Bushdance gay event
Dust off your akubra for the 2023 Canberra Bushdance
Summer Camp Festival
Summer Camp Festival is bringing the party to Sydney and Melbourne
PrideFest Pride WA
PrideFest 2023: ‘Be Brave, Be Strong, Be You!’
Drag Race Down Under queens Gabriella LaBucci, Ivory Glaze and Faux Fur headlining Bay Pride
Drag Race trio headlining first Bay Pride in Wynnum
KB Pride Festival Goldfields
KB Pride Festival 2023 is bringing Pride to the WA Goldfields