Moreton Bay Boy’s College responds to backlash over sex ed

Moreton Bay Boy’s College responded yesterday to a parent backlash to the Teen Sex By The Book sex education resource. Kylie Lang reports in the Courier-Mail that the school principal sent a letter to parents about the issue on 3 August.

Until yesterday the school used the handbook to Teen Sex By The Book in Year 10 religious instruction classes. The book by ‘Christian sexologist’ Patricia Weerakoon asks students to consider that ‘God hates homosexuals’. It also suggests female sexual assault victims provoke males by wearing provocative clothing. Although a few religious NSW schools use the book, Moreton Bay Boy’s was the only Queensland school to do so.

Moreton Bay Boys’ College statement to parents

Kylie Lang says school principal Andrew Holmes previously defended the book to the Courier-Mail.

However yesterday, he wrote in a letter to parents that on reflection the book does not reflect school values.

“On reflection, certain quotations and views referenced in the handbook … do not reflect the diversity of views around gender and sexuality within the Uniting Church, or the lived values of our college.

“Therefore, we have made the decision that the student handbook will no longer be used.

“Our inclusive and supportive Christian culture provides a safe environment where all boys’ and staff viewpoints are respected. We pride ourselves on providing boys with learning that is relevant to today’s context and that of the future. Our college values affirm the importance of respect for others and understanding of those whose views may be different to our own.”

