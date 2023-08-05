More Iranian sextapes: those who scream the loudest

Those who scream the loudest — old wisdom and often true. The loudest moral zealots all too frequently exposed as the greatest transgressors. And it’s as true in notoriously authoritarian Iran as anywhere else. Recently leaked gay Iranian sextapes reveal senior clerics and government officials enjoying gay sex and using banned drugs.

leaked Iranian sextapes showing gay sex flooding social networks

regime attempting cover-up

in a country that executes ordinary citizens for gay sex, a senior politician now claims releasing leaked videos of gay sex is a greater crime than the actual gay sex.

hence the expression: what the actual fck!

Reza Tsaghati

Last week, QNews reported the suspension of morality enforcer Reza Tsaghati over a leaked video that allegedly shows him enjoying gay sex with a younger man.

*Tsaghati’s surname also spelled variously as Seqati or Seghati.

Smoking opium and masturbating

A few days later, another leaked video emerged. This one showed a senior Islamist member of a Municipal Council smoking opium and wanking while watching something on his phone.

Now, another leaked Iranian sextape exposes a nude video call between a former deputy of the much-feared Office for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice and his brother-in-law.

The pair engage in sexually explicit banter which references previous sexual encounters between them.

The notoriously cruel Islamic Republic of Iran punishes gay sex with death. The dreadful old men that run the place celebrate that. We’ve all seen photos of young men with nooses around their throats in public squares.

But they sing a different tune when it’s their own mob.

On Wednesday, Iran’s deputy speaker raged against the people who leaked the sextapes.

“The crime of those who released these videos of fornication is greater than that of the fornicators.”

Mojtaba Zolnouri spoke during a visit to Gilan province where the three recent tapes originated, suggesting a power struggle between the local bigots.

Javad Akbarein, a former Mullah and Iranian intellectual living in Paris told The Observers that these leaked Iranian sextapes are just the ‘tip of the iceberg’.

“Most of them have never seen or touched a woman before marriage. Women are taboo, women mean sin to them. With this strong pressure on any kind of relationship with women – forbidding even the thought of women – relationships with other men are easier because there is no surveillance or pressure on male friendships. These relationships are rooted in the small friendship groups among these extremists who trust each other and believe that no one would find out.”

