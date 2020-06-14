More Global Pride announcements + #BlackLivesMatter focus

Global Pride 2020 yesterday announced further additions to the event line-up along with a focus on racial justice to uplift #BlackLivesMatter. Singer Todrick Hall joins the entertainment line-up and will also host the event on his YouTube channel. Former US Vice President and current presidential candidate Joe Biden will also join the speakers at the event.

Global Pride is a 24-hour stream of music, performances, speeches and messages of support. In addition to singer Todrick Hall and iHeartRadio hosting the event on their YouTube channels, Global Pride 2020 will show on the Global Pride website.

After an ‘issue’ with the Global Pride 2020 Facebook event page last night which saw the event temporarily ‘cancelled’ Global Pride 2020 now has a new Facebook event page.

Pride organisations across the globe curated all the content for the event. They came together following the cancellation or postponement of more than 500 Pride events worldwide. Brisbane Pride and Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras are among the participating organisations.

World leaders including Joe Biden join Global Pride 2020

Yesterday, the organisation announced the addition of Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Justin Trudeau and Leo Varadkar to the line-up. They will join world leaders previously announced to speak at the event. Those include the President of Costa Rica, the Prime Ministers of Norway and Luxembourg, and Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil.

Executive director Michelle Meow said she looks forward to bringing Pride to the world.

“50 years ago, grassroots organizations came together to plan the first Gay Liberation Day that changed the world…

“The production of Global Pride has been planned in the same grassroots manner, but with a 21st-century technological twist. LGBTQIA+ people from around the world will come together virtually during this crisis of racial injustice and a pandemic.”

#BlackLivesMatter

Organizers said the event would address racial injustice. They said they would work with the founders of the Black Lives Matter movement to “amplify black voices, acknowledging the international response to the death of George Floyd and the unprecedented demand for racial justice.”

Entertainment line-up

Singer Todrick Hall joins the line-up and will host the 24-hour event on his YouTube channel. During lockdown, Todrick produced an anthem for our times, an update on his previous hit Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels called Masks, Gloves, Soaps, Scrubs.

Adam Lambert, Rita Ora, Pussy Riot and Natasha Bedingfield will also join the event. As will actress and LGBTQ advocate Laverne Cox, soon to appear in Disclosure on Netflix.

