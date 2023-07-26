Montville and Maleny hosting the colourful Rangebow Festival

Queensland’s beautiful Sunshine Coast Hinterland will sparkle with colour, culture and creativity as The Rangebow Festival returns for its second year in August.

The four-day arts and culture festival celebrates the diversity and beauty of the region with more than 30 events across the towns of Maleny, Montville, Flaxton and Mapleton, offering something for everyone.

The 2023 festival theme is Dream. Love. Live. and invites festivalgoers to immerse themselves in experiences ranging from indigenous cuisine and comedy to film, theatre, opera, cabaret, and live music, less than two hours from Brisbane.

Festival Director Wayne Parcell said his team are thrilled to bring the not-for-profit Rangebow Festival back from August 10 to 13.

“The Range communities embraced the festival in its 2022 debut with many sold-out events and more than 5000 festivalgoers,” Wayne said.

“We listened to the feedback and have curated an even stronger and exciting cultural program for 2023, with some free or very affordable.”

Theatre, cabaret and drag at the Rangebow Festival

This year the Rangebow Festival has some provocative theatre, including world premieres of IAGO by Douglass Hackett – a modern re-telling of the story of Othello and Iago – and Juggling by Kennedy Fox – a new story about how our actions affect others.

As well as family and First Nations events, drag fans can join the Drag Run-a-way Pageant’s performance workshops and then parade their creativity and talent before dancing the night away at The Odd Ball, a fun and fabulous night of drag, dance and disco.

In Maleny, the After-Dinner Mintz cabaret show is a triple treat of musical entertainment at the festival.

Wayne explained the Rangebow Festival also features some exciting new events, such as Plant & Party. Live music fans will plant trees in a Montville revegetation zone before the entertainment begins at the town’s Grand Marquee.

“There is so much diversity and fun to be had during the Festival, with Tennis High Tea, Barefoot Bowling, the After-Dinner Mintz and more,” Parcell said.

He said some of last year’s favourites were also returning, such as Forage Fire Feast – a sovereign food experience with award-winning indigenous chef Aunty Dale Chapman and comedian Sean Choolburra; Sparkling Symphony – a concert by the Sunshine Coast Symphony Orchestra; and The Rangebow Children’s Orchestra.

For tickets and the full 2023 program, visit the Rangebow Festival website.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.