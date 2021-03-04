Montaigne shares new Eurovision song as contest reveals 2021 plans

Australia’s Eurovision Song Contest hopeful Montaigne has revealed her new song she’ll take to the contest, expected to take place live and in-person in the Netherlands in May.

The contest is scheduled for Rotterdam from May 19-23. Dutch singer Duncan Laurence won the competition in 2019 with Arcade. However last year’s competition didn’t go ahead because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now all 41 countries who were slated to compete in 2020 will return this year. Many of the same contestants who were supposed to take part last year will also return, including Montaigne.

However the artists must sing a different song. Montaigne will sing her 2021 entry Technicolour at the Mardi Gras parade in Sydney on Saturday night.

“I’m so excited to present Technicolour to the world,” the singer said.

“I think it does it all — makes you want to cry, makes you want to dance, makes you want to take on a malignant corporate power.

“I think that it’s both forward-thinking and suitable for Eurovision.”

Montaigne is releasing Technicolour in full on Friday (March 5).

Eurovision to ‘unite Europe on one stage’, live and in person

This week, Eurovision Song Contest organisers unveiled plans to fly all of the contestants to Rotterdam to perform live and in-person.

Executive supervisor Martin Österdahl said the “spirit and tradition of Eurovision is about uniting Europe on one stage.”

He said everyone involved is still determined to make it happen in Rotterdam in May.

“We are moving forward with our plans to produce a safe Eurovision Song Contest, with all artists performing live in Rotterdam,” he said.

“The health and safety of everyone attending, including crew and press, [is] our top priority.”

The COVID-19 plans include quarantining, frequent testing and restricting delegations to hotels when not performing.

If a performer does tests positive, a backup recording will be used.

Osterdahl told the BBC his team had also consulted with organisers of other international live events.

“We have been in close contact with organisations like Formula 1, the tennis tour, the golf associations, and learned from best experiences,” he said.

“We’ve compared our plans to the likes of the [International Olympic Committee].”

Mr Osterdahl said producers had not yet decided if an audience will attend the live event.

However he said everyone was hoping for “the most normal Eurovision song contest that we can”.

“Hopefully we’ll have some audience. It makes a huge difference to the atmosphere of the broadcast if we have some people present.”

