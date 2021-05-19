Montaigne responds to shocking Eurovision result

Despite a stellar performance from the Australian contender for the 2021 Eurovision crown Montaigne has failed to make it to the Eurovision grand final. Earlier today the Sydney singer’s performance of her song ‘Technicolour’ was broadcast to the competition live in Rotterdam. In a series of tweets Montaigne responded to the outcome staying upbeat and positive.

“Babes, look. I knew this would happen. We were at a severe disadvantage,” the singer tweeted shortly after her pre-recorded performance was televised.

Advertisements

“But it’s okay! I’m proud of the song and glad I got to share with you on the Eurovision stage. Thank you for the support.”

A shock outcome for Australian singer Montaigne

Since Australia first entered the competition in 2015 this is the first time they have not qualified for the Grand Final. 2020 saw the cancellation of the event for the first time in it’s 65 year history.

2021 saw the competition return in a much more complex world. With concerns about Covid internationally still too high, there was no Australian contingent present at the competition which many saw as a disadvantage. Beaming the performance in on a giant screen failed to translate and Montaigne failed to proceed.

However it has been a steady decline for Australia with contestants’ placement dropping each year. No Australian acts have managed to secure a place as high as Dami Im’s impressive second place in 2016 with her song ‘Sound of Silence.’ Many had hoped that Montaigne would bring a much needed boost to Australia’s Eurovision record.

babes, look. i knew this would happen. we were at a severe disadvantage. but it’s okay! i’m proud of the song and glad i got to share it with you on the eurovision stage. thank you for your support 💖 — Montaigne (@actualmontaigne) May 18, 2021

Ukraine singer speaks in support of Australia

Kateryna Pavlenko of Ukraines entry Go_A came out in support of the Australian singer. She said she believed, “If it weren’t us, then it should be Australia.”

This elicited a strong response from Montaigne who tweeted, “Also I was ready to riot if Ukraine (@_Go_A_) didn’t qualify.” She followed this with an emphatic “Fuck me up. I love you Kateryna.”

Montaigne again extended her love and enthusiasm for being part of the competition. “My favourite part of being in Eurovision this year, apart from all the love and support of the fans, has been performing alongside such an impressive roster of acts.”

The semi-final will be broadcast will be replayed at 8:30pm on Friday the 21st of May on SBS. You can catch the Grand Final live on SBS at 5am Sunday 23rd of May.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.