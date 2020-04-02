Montaigne confirmed for Eurovision Song Contest 2021

Montaigne has confirmed she is Australia’s entrant for Eurovision Song Contest 2021, after missing out on taking part in this year’s cancelled contest.



Montaigne earned her place in the competition after she won Eurovision Australia Decides, beating nine other Australian hopefuls.

The singer took the stage on the Gold Coast with her Eurovision single “Don’t Break Me”. She was preparing to travel to Rotterdam in the Netherlands in May before the COVID-19 pandemic closed borders and forced the cancellation of Eurovision for the first time ever.

But today we got confirmation Montaigne won’t lose her spot as Australia’s contender at the next competition.

“I’m so happy to receive this good news during such times,” Montaigne said.

“At home, we’ve started this ritual of cracking open a fortune cookie daily and reading our fortunes to each other.

“I got one that read, ‘You will be sharing great news with all the people you love.’ I’m so glad it came true!”

But SBS confirmed Montaigne’s winning single “Don’t Break Me” sadly won’t be eligible.

“Eurovision rules stipulate this year’s songs will not be eligible to compete in 2021,” the broadcaster said.

It’s understood SBS is also devising some alternative Eurovision programming for Australian TV screens in May.

Montaigne reacts to cancellation of Eurovision 2020

Montaigne won over the public and national jury with Don’t Break Me at the Australia Decides event in February.

However on March 19, organisers announced the Eurovision Song Contest wouldn’t go ahead this year. It’s the first time that’s happening in the competition’s decades long history.

Montaigne told her Twitter followers she had spent “hours paralysed in bed” after hearing the news, but supported the decision.

“I’ve had my cry. I spent a couple of hours paralysed in bed, despondently scrolling through the many lovely tweet mentions from people expressing love and support,” she wrote.

“I imagine I’ll probably have a lot more cries for me and for the wonderful team who were working with me to make our vision come to life.

“But cancelling Eurovision is the most responsible and ethical decision that the EBU could have made.”

