Terry Pratchett fantasy adventure at Brisbane Arts Theatre

A stage adaptation of Sir Terry Pratchett’s humourous fantasy novel Monstrous Regiment is now playing at Brisbane Arts Theatre.

The British humorous fantasy and science fiction writer’s 2003 story, as adapted by Stephen Briggs, is the local theatre company’s latest stage production.

Monstrous Regiment is the 31st book in Pratchett’s Discworld series. In the story, the author takes satirical aim at war, religion, nationalism and the flimsiness of gender roles.

Lead character Polly Perks is a young woman who disguises herself as a boy to join the army of Borogravia, a small but antagonistic nation that abides by the bizarre decrees of god Nuggan.

Those strict rules declare women to remain in the kitchen – not at work, in long pants or in military service.

“Cutting off her hair and wearing trousers was easy for Polly. Learning to fart and belch in public and walk like an ape took more time,” Brisbane Arts Theatre explains.

“And now she’s enlisted in the army, and is searching for her lost brother. But there’s a war on and whatever anyone says, their side’s coming off worse.

On her adventure, Polly Perks meets a motley crew of soldiers, including a vampire, an Igor, and a troll. She soon discovers that many others in the “Monstrous Regiment” are also women in disguise.

“Polly and her fellow recruits are suddenly in the thick of it, without any training, and the enemy is hunting them,” Brisbane Arts Theatre says.

The titular term is drawn from 16th-century tract by minister and theologian John Knox, The First Blast of the Trumpet Against the Monstrous Regiment of Women.

The preacher’s controversial screed claimed that the Bible forbids women from ruling over men, which Terry Prachett satirises in his fantasy story.

Brisbane Arts Theatre’s stage version of Sir Terry Pratchett’s Monstrous Regiment is now playing until November 25. Book now at the website.

