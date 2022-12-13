Brisbane’s Stonewall Medical Centre has urged eligible locals to get vaccinated to protect themselves against monkeypox, also known as mpox, as pride events this summer bring international visitors to Australia.

In November, Health Minister Mark Butler announced thousands more vials of the mpox vaccine had arrived in Australia, following a global outbreak from May.

Butler said while case numbers remained relatively low in Australia, he stressed vaccination was still very important for at-risk groups.

This summer, mega-festival Sydney WorldPride events will draw many international visitors to Australia.

While mpox can affect anyone, the global outbreak of the virus has disproportionately impacted men who have sex with men.

LGBTIQ+ health experts have urged eligible Aussies to not get complacent and book to get their doses of mpox vaccine now.

Stonewall Medical Centre has monkeypox vaccine doses available for summer

Brisbane’s Stonewall Medical Centre is an mpox vaccination clinic and the practice has told QNews.com.au there are appointments available for people to get the free, safe and effective Jynneos vaccine to protect themselves.

Stonewall, which is located in the suburb of Windsor, confirmed they have appointments available both prior to Christmas and then after New Years.

To ensure maximum protection, patients are required to have two doses of the vaccine, ideally spaced 28 days apart.

Stonewall is offering the mpox vaccine to all eligible people, regardless of whether they are an existing patient at the practice.

Make an appointment to get the jab now through the website at Stonewall.com.au. People can also book the Stonewall appointments through the HotDoc app and website.

The general practice said patients will need to complete a monkeypox vaccine consent form, which will be sent to them after booking.

Monkeypox, recently renamed mpox by the World Health Organisation, mainly spreads from one person to another by direct skin-to-skin contact, including during sex.

Mpox symptoms may include rashes, painful pimple-like lesions or sores.

People can also experience flu-like symptoms including fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and/or exhaustion.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.