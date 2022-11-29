The World Health Organization has announced monkeypox will be renamed “mpox” in a bid to battle stigma around the virus.

WHO will start using the new term but says “both names will be used simultaneously for one year while ‘monkeypox’ is phased out,” the United Nations health agency announced this week.

The WHO began consulting experts about renaming the disease in August. It came after officials condemned reporting on this year’s global outbreak as “racist and homophobic”.

“Mpox will become a preferred term, replacing monkeypox, after a transition period of one year,” the WHO said.

“This serves to mitigate the concerns raised by experts about confusion caused by a name change in the midst of a global outbreak.”

WHO explained the virus was first named “monkeypox” in 1958 when scientists found monkeys in a European laboratory suffered a “pox-like” disease.

The organisation said this was “before current best practices in naming diseases and viruses were adopted”. But the virus is found in a number of animals, most frequently in rodents.

‘Racist and stigmatising language online’ during global outbreak

From early May, a surge in monkeypox infections occurred in multiple countries. These were outside the African countries where it has long been endemic.

The WHO explained updating the names of existing diseases and conditions usually takes several years. However they accelerated the process in this case.

“When the outbreak of monkeypox expanded earlier this year, racist and stigmatising language online, in other settings and in some communities was observed and reported to WHO,” the agency said.

“In several meetings, public and private, a number of individuals and countries raised concerns and asked WHO to propose a way forward to change the name.”

Monkeypox cases declining for several months

WHO declared mpox a global health emergency in July. However cases have been declining for several months.

Recent US CDC data shows 80,850 cases of mpox and 55 deaths recorded worldwide in the current outbreak.

However, seventy-one countries have reported no new cases in the past 21 days, Agence France-Presse reported. Many countries have rolled out vaccines to those at highest risk.

The virus, which has disproportionately affected gay and bisexual men, transmits through skin-to-skin contact or contact with bodily fluids.

Symptoms include painful lesions across various parts of the body as well as fevers, chills, aches and exhaustion, among other symptoms.

As of last week, there have been 143 confirmed and probably cases of mpox in Australia.

This includes 70 in Victoria and 56 in New South Wales, as well as cases in the single digits in other states.

