LGBT News

Moms for Liberty co-founder: Don’t come home til dick is wet.”

Bridget and Christian Ziegler moms for libertty till dick is wett
Main Image: Facebook

A police investigation into a co-founder of Moms for Liberty found the ANTI LGBTQIA+ crusader sent her husband barhopping, texting him with explicit directions on picking up men for throuppples.

Crusaders

Occasionally, we like to check in on the modern-day crusaders – the moralists who create a God after their own image and then strive to have everyone else obey their rather convenient diety. Since LGBTQIA+ law reform began in the seventies, the crusader focus has often been on stopping and even reversing such reforms.

The political power and income of the crusaders often derive from their  anti-LGBTQIA+ activity. Yes. Bigots build careers on hatred — and hatred alone.

But so often, they fail to follow their own moral precepts. And that’s when we get really interested.

Who is Bridget Ziegler?

  • Co-founder of far-right Moms for Liberty.
  • Sits on Sarasota County school board and advocates for book bans.
  • Campaigns against LGBTQIA+ inclusivity.
  • Major supporter of Florida’s Don’t Say Gay bill.

Throuppples & “Don’t come home until your dick is wet.”

Bridget Ziegler since left Moms for Liberty. However, she remains popular in far-right, religiously conservative MAGA circles

But now, a Sarasota Police Department investigation has revealed text messages from Bridget Ziegler to her barhopping husband directing him to send photos of possible three-way partners. She also instructs him on how to avoid being caught stalking.

The Moms for Liberty co-founder tells her husband, “Don’t come home until your dick is wet.”

But don’t worry about Moms for Liberty!

They already collected over $3 million from online donors for the 2024 election.

More crusaders:

‘Don’t Say Gay’ pollie Joe Harding off to jail.

Lauren Boebert gropes date at family-friendly show.

Josh Duggar ‘family values’ reality star on child porn charges.

Was Barnaby Joyce just tip of traditional marriage hypocrisy iceberg?

 

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, and community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Men dancing together 1972 King Island
Francis
Blessings for same-sex couples? Going, going, gone…
eoropean song contest eurovision family values
European Song Contest a Threat to Family Values
endora
Embracing our inner Endora
Homophobia in Sport
Sports are for all? – research reveals few LGBTQI+ play 
anti-lgbtqia+ groups
Warnings of attacks by anti-LGBTQIA+ groups in June