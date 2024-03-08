Moment of silence for Jesse and Luke at AFL opener

AFL players, umpires and spectators have paid tribute to Sydney couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies with a moments silence before the first match of the season at the SCG.

Jesse was a former AFL umpire and Luke was a lifelong Sydney Swans fan. Both men were allegedly murdered by NSW Police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon last month.

Before the match between Sydney and Melbourne at the SCG on Thursday night, the crowd stood for a tribute to the pair whose “lives were tragically cut short”.

“Jesse will be fondly remembered for his vibrant, fun-loving personality, his professionalism and his commitment to the next generation of young umpires through his mentorship of state league umpires,” a crowd announcer said.

“Most importantly he will be remembered for the great, caring person that he was.

“The entire AFL family extend our deepest sympathies to both Jesse and Luke’s friends and family.

“Please pause for a moment while we pay our respect.”

Both Sydney and Melbourne players and the umpires lined up on the field for the tribute, by flowers and an umpire’s white flag.

Following the moment of silence, the crowd erupted in applause.

Vale, Jesse Baird and Luke Davies ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EXlZyzsfOt — AFL (@AFL) March 7, 2024

Jesse Baird was much-loved umpire in the AFL

Ahead of the match the AFL remembered Jesse Baird as “a popular and respected member of our AFL umpiring family, Luke a lifelong Sydney Swans supporter.”

Jesse started his umpire career in 2011 in the Northern Football and Netball League (NFNL), before moving to Queensland in 2017 and then making his AFL umpiring debut in 2020.

He continued after moving to Sydney in 2023 and umpired 62 AFL matches, including two finals.

The league said both Jesse Baird and Luke Davies’ families had supported the tribute and were experiencing “untold grief”.

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon said, “Jesse developed many close friendships during his umpiring career and time at the AFL. He was such a vibrant, fun-loving person, who was deeply committed to umpiring.

“A tribute pre-game to both Jesse and Luke is a small way for us all to reflect and remember two young men during what is a very difficult time for their families and friends.”

