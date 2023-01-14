Molly Meldrum moons Elton John concert

WTF

After joining Elton John onstage during the superstar’s penultimate farewell Melbourne concert, Molly Meldrum mooned the audience during a performance of the classic ‘The Bitch is Back’.

Elton John paid tribute to his longtime friend/frenemy during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road concert at Melbourne’s AAMI Park.

“He’s quite honestly a national treasure.

“I want to thank him for all the love and loyalty he’s shown me over the years. I love you.”

The former Countdown host then climbed onto the stage from the audience and was assisted to the piano. Elton broke off from ‘The Bitch is Back’ to hug his old friend to the cheers of the capacity crowd. Molly then planted a big wet one on his friend’s lips before Elton returned to the piano. Molly playacted at dueting on the keyboards to the obvious consternation of nearby stagehands. But then, he flashed an impish grin and dropped trou, and mooned the audience in the capacity stadium.

After first meeting in 1971, Molly Meldrum and Elton John became lifelong friends with occasional interludes for spats. Despite a number of fallings-out, Molly served as Elton’s best man for his 1984 Sydney wedding. The longest interruption to the friendship came after the broadcast of an off-the-record conversation between the pair about Madonna.

Elton called the Material Girl a c_nt during the private chat, and said she looked like a ‘f_cking fairground stripper’. However, the pair patched things up in 2019.

Also: Australia’s great bisexual album, Supernaut’s Molly Meldrum produced ‘I Like it Both Ways’.

The Bitch is Back: Elton’s fallings-out with Tina Turner and Princess Diana

