Mojo Juju wins big at National Indigenous Music Awards

Melbourne musician Mojo Juju has taken home Song Of The Year and Album Of The Year at the National Indigenous Music Awards.

The annual awards, celebrating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander music, were held at Darwin’s Amphitheatre at the weekend. Mojo Juju took home the two gongs for 2018 album Native Tongue and its powerful title-track.

The queer performer’s latest release explores identity, displacement and racism, and “tells a story of loss, anger and yearning for connection to traditional culture and language.”

She told ABC News, “So much of that story is about isolation and disconnect from community and culture and a feeling of, or that sense of, not belonging.

“So to have that be the thing that resonates most with other people, it’s been a nice little revelation for me.”

Mojo Juju said First Nations artists are making some of the best music in this country.

“[The NIMA nominees] really need to be heard, they’re people with things to say and that’s what makes it so powerful,” she said.

Mojo JuJu wrote on Instagram: “Last night was surreal. Feeling the love today. Thank you so much to @the.nimas for blessing us with the honours of Best Song AND Best Album.

“As Uncle Archie said it best ‘when one of us shines, we all shine’. Every single nominee last night deserved to win. I’m humbled and spinning.”

Rapper Baker Boy took home Artist Of The Year, just a year after winning Best New Talent at the NIMAs.

The Yolngu-speaking rapper from remote Arnhem Land was also named 2019’s Young Australian of the Year.

“I want to say thank you to all of you mob for supporting me and my career and giving me the power to keep moving forward and work hard every day for the next generation,” Baker Boy told the crowd.

Full list of 2019 National Indigenous Music Award winners:

Artist Of The Year: Baker Boy

Album Of The Year: Mojo Juju – Native Tongue

Song Of The Year: Mojo Juju – Native Tongue

New Talent Of The Year: Kaiit

Film Clip Of The Year: Briggs – Life Is Incredible, directed by Dylan River

Community Clip Of The Year: Deni Mob – State Of The Heart

Hall of Fame Inductees: Tiddas and Wilma Reading

Archie Roach Foundation Award: Mambali

Special Recognition Award: Djuki Mala

