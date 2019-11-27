Mojo Juju joins huge lineup of HOTA’s ‘Deadly Hearts’ concert

ARIA-nominated artist Mojo Juju is joining a lineup of Australian talents on stage in Deadly Hearts, a concert celebrating Australian Indigenous music at HOTA on the Gold Coast.

The Melbourne-based blues singer is best known for her acclaimed 2018 album Native Tongue.

And next month she’ll take the audience on a journey as she explores her Indigenous heritage through soulful music at HOTA, the Gold Coast’s home of arts and culture.

Taking pride in her culture and identify as Wiradjuri, Filipino and queer, Mojo Juju has had an incredible year. She’s has sold out numerous shows and received more than a dozen award nominations.

Mojo told QNews.com.au that Native Tongue is her “most meaningful” work ever. In her music, she contemplates her mother’s Indigenous heritage and her father’s experience as a Filipino immigrant.

“I wanted to tell my family story – the stories of my elders – while I was able to hear from them firsthand,” she said.

“I was ready to step into all aspects of my identity proudly and not try to hold back in order to spare someone else feeling confronted by who I am.

“This material means a great deal to me and I look forward to sharing it with you.”

Mojo Juju joins Jessica Mauboy, Archie Roach and more at HOTA

Mojo Juju joins the lineup of talented Australian artists for the heartfelt Deadly Hearts concert, with Jessica Mauboy, Archie Roach, Aodhan, Selve, HWVKS and Steph Tisdell as MC.

HOTA CEO Criena Gehrke said she was thrilled Mojo Juju was part of the concert.

“Fierce and self-assured, Mojo Juju doesn’t shy away from using her music to explore what it was like to grow up feeling like she didn’t quite fit anywhere,” she said.

“Deadly Hearts features the sounds and voices of some of Australia’s most respected and emerging Indigenous musical artists.

“I can’t wait to see Mojo Juju add her own unique flavour to this really special night.”

The Deadly Hearts concert will take place at HOTA’s Outdoor Stage on Saturday, December 14 from 3.30pm.

The concert is part of HOTA’s huge summer festival HOME. The festival features 20 exciting events and activities over 15 days from December 1.

For more details and tickets for Deadly Hearts, visit the HOTA website.

