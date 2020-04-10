Modern Family creators talk possible Mitch and Cam spinoff

As long-running sitcom Modern Family wraps up, its co-creators have given their thoughts on a possible spinoff starring beloved couple Mitch and Cam.

After 11 seasons, and numerous awards the sitcom has come to an end this week. The show’s one-hour finale will screen in Australia on Channel 7 on Wednesday, April 15.

Advertisements

Asked by Deadline about the potential for a spinoff starring beloved gay dads Mitch and Cam, the show’s co-creators Steve Levitan and Christopher Lloyd shared their thoughts.

The pair carefully stressed nothing was in active development. But Levitan said he believes the married gay couple are “strong enough” to carry their own show.

“At the moment I’m personally not thinking about that,” he said.

“I think that there are a couple of writers who are thinking about well, is there a Mitch and Cam spinoff? But they’re literally just thinking about it.

“They’re using this time that we have now to think about it, if there’s something there.

“I’m not driving this but I’m a huge fan of [actors Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet], and those characters are of course near and dear to me. I certainly think that they’re strong enough to carry a show.

“For me, I really felt that what I needed creatively was to work on something new after working on Modern Family for 12 years and pretty much exclusively.”

Mitch and Cam got married on the show and became parents

Modern Family was praised for its introduction of hilarious gay couple Mitch and Cam back in 2009.

A year before the entire US got marriage equality, the couple exchanged their vows in Modern Family’s fifth season finale.

And at the end of the show’s final episode, the gay dads find themselves on “a new journey”.

“It seemed symmetrical to have Mitchell follow Cam some place and maybe be around Cam’s family,” Lloyd explained.

“Because Cam had played that role in Mitchell’s life for the last 11 years. Cam had this opportunity to do something wonderful and exciting.

Advertisements

“Mitchell felt [it’s] my obligation to let him chase his dream, and I will go with him and see what that life is like for me.”

He continued, “Now having said that yes, it does present a possibility for us. Will [a spinoff] happen? I’m not sure but we would be probably dumb to not explore it.

“However, doing a spinoff is fraught in a lot of ways. We won’t do it unless we feel confident there’s something there.

“I don’t want to say it’s a long shot. It’s under discussion but we’ll see.

“We don’t want to jump into something like that, particularly because Modern Family is a tough act to follow, but that is a possibility.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.