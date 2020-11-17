Moana Hope and wife Isabella Carlstrom welcome their first child

Former AFLW star Moana Hope and her wife Isabella Carlstrom have welcomed their first child together.

On Tuesday evening, Moana shared a close-up photo of their newborn’s hand gripping her finger to Instagram.

“My heart is full,” she wrote, tagging Isabella.

Earlier in the day, Moana shared on her Instagram story Isabella had gone into labour and was having contractions at home before the couple left the hospital.

“You know what this means,” Moana wrote. “Support crew is ready.”

She explained the hospital bag was packed and her sister Vinnie, who she cares for, was so “excited to meet the new member of our family.”

Moana Hope announced baby plans in May

In May, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together through IVF.

Moana wrote on Instagram at the time, “We are going to be MUMS. I don’t yet have the words to fully explain how happy we are.

“It’s a dream come true for us and in November we get to meet our little person.

“Holding this in for 13 weeks has been so bloody hard. My heart is exploding.”

Isabella added, “It’s time to be mummas! We feel so incredibly grateful to be able to share this news.

“It’s been a beautiful journey and I can’t believe we’re finally at this point. It wouldn’t have been possible without the amazing team at Monash IVF, so a huge thank you to them.

“I’m so excited to raise our child with you, beautiful.”

Moana Hope played in the inaugural AFLW season in 2017, before leaving the sport at the end of the season last year. She’s also known to audiences for her two seasons of Australian Survivor.

Moana and Isabella, who is a model, married in Melbourne last August.

