Mitchell Fine Arts: one of Brisbane’s most engaging gallery spaces

Mitchell Fine Art is an exciting addition to the Brisbane art scene. The gallery is showcasing a selection of Australia’s leading Aboriginal and Contemporary artists in a modern gallery space in Fortitude Valley.

Mitchell Fine Art brings over 20 years of experience in the art industry and is one of the country’s established names in Indigenous art.

With seven-metre ceilings, polished concrete floors, and expansive white walls, the stylish gallery space is the perfect backdrop to the beautiful artworks on display.

A walk through the gallery also offers art lovers a broad scope of artwork to suit a range of interior styles and personal tastes.

The artist is present

Mitchell Fine Art boasts a stable of some of Australia’s leading Contemporary artists.

From Amanda Penrose Hart, Bernard Ollis, Carlos Barrios, David Hayes, Deirdre Bean, Franck Gohier, Geoff Todd, George Gittoes, Jeff Makin, Joel Rea, Margaret Loy Pula, Min Woo Bang, Mirra Whale, Steve Lopes and Stewart MacFarlane.

The gallery holds a series of exhibition openings and inspiring Artist Talks.

Art lovers are also welcome to mingle and engage with the artists and learn about their artistic practices.

Art gallery for the home

For those looking for the perfect piece to add to their collection, or to inject some statement style into their home, Mitchell Fine Art’s team can offer expert guidance.

They can help to refine the selection and purchase of artworks for your specific space needs.

And also assisting with framing, transportation, lighting and art hanging and installation requirements.

Artworks can be purchased through the secure website or via the gallery and can be sent nationally and internationally.

Mitchell Fine Art is open 6 days a week: Monday to Friday 10 am – 5.30pm, Saturday 10 am – 5 pm. Onsite parking available.

Private consultations are also available by appointment.

Idris Murphy’s Now and Then is currently on exhibit at Mitchell Fine Art Galley, at 86 Arthur St, Fortitude Valley. Register your interest here.

Or get in contact with them:

(07) 3254 2297

admin@mitchellfineartgallery.com

@mitchellfineartgallery

