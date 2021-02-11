Wife makes tearful plea for missing Queensland mum Amy Schulkins

The wife of missing Queensland woman Amy Schulkins (pictured right) has begged her spouse to come home, over a month after she disappeared.

The 36-year-old’s wife, Rebecca Schulkins, reported Amy missing from a John Street residence in Caboolture South on December 30.

CCTV captured her in her white Nissan Patrol at Caboolture, north of Brisbane, just before midnight that night.

The vehicle with the Queensland registration 257 VTN, was spotted heading towards the Bruce Highway and Bribie Island interchange.

However despite numerous reports and extensive police searches, there have been no confirmed sightings of her since.

Rebecca (pictured above left) fronted a police press conference on Thursday to plead for answers.

“Amy, we love you and miss you very much,” Rebecca said.

“We just want to know you’re safe, I just need to know that you’re safe, baby.

“I wonder at night if you’re cold, if you’re hungry. I love you so much. It’s just you and me always. Please come home.”

Amy Schulkins’ wife praises Facebook search efforts

Amy Schulkin’s children, aged six to 15, are “beside themselves with worry”, wife Rebecca said.

“She grabbed her wallet and walked out. She was still dressed in her pyjamas,” she said.

Rebecca explained in their four-and-a-half years together, they’d never been out of communication.

“I was in the shower. I didn’t know. It’s very out of character,” she said.

“She is the most bubbly funny person you will ever meet. The most loving wife and mother.

“She is charismatic and everyone who meets here falls in love with her.”

Rebecca said Amy was a “bit distant” and in a “funny mood” Rebecca didn’t recognise.

“I said, ‘Gee, you are in a weird mood’ and she just said she was tired,” she said.

After her disappearance, around 26,000 joined a Facebook group to spread awareness and coordinate searches for Amy.

“I was excited when there were six people on that site,” Rebecca said, thanking everyone involved.

“[Thank you for] sending prayers, printing and distributing flyers and stickers and battling the elements searching for our beloved Amy.

“Jodie, the birth mother of our two children, started it, and now there are nearly 26,000.”

Anyone with information should call police

Amy Schulkins is caucasian, about 160cm tall and of a larger build with spiky brown hair and blue eyes.

She was wearing sleepwear, including boxers and a white singlet, when last seen.

The 36-year-old has a large distinctive sleeve tattoo on her arm of a woman’s silhouette against a sunset.

Police have found no evidence of foul play. However Detective Senior Constable Michael Amey described the lack of information as “very unusual”.

“It’s out of the norm in relation to other missing persons investigations,” he said.

“We should have had some sort of confirmation by this stage, so that is concerning.”

Police urge anyone who has seen Amy or has further information about her whereabouts to contact PoliceLink on 131 444 or use the online form.

