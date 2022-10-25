Lineup revealed for fierce Miss Sportsman Hotel drag pageant

The eight talented Brisbane drag performers competing in the upcoming Miss Sportsman Hotel drag pageant at the Brisbane venue have been confirmed.

Every year for decades, a new crop of queens have gone head-to-head at The Sportsman Hotel, Brisbane’s Home of Drag.

And the Miss Sporties pageant will return to the Brisbane venue on Saturday, November 12.

Performers Hovanna Crown, Shanny T-Bone, Miss Veeta, Quiche Lorraine, Roxanne Redacted, Dolly Kicks, Lord Severus, Stefani Stefani will all compete for the title.

Miss Sporties 2011 Mandy Moobs will host the multiple rounds and crown the winner, as decided by Sporties’ panel of distinguished guest judges.

Last year, drag queen Elle De Flower won Miss Sportsman Hotel 2021. Elle will return to the Miss Sporties stage to give special performances on November 12.

Drag lovers can come to Sporties for dinner by booking a table from 5:30pm before the competition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOvanna Crown (@hovannacrown_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @shannytbone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Veeta (@missveeta)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ❌ ❌ (@roxanneishere)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨Dolly Kicks✨ (@dollykicks)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sev Faust (@draglordsev)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STEFANI STEFANI (@stefanistefaniii)

The 2022 Miss Sporties drag pageant kicks off at 10pm on Saturday,November 12 at The Sportsman Hotel. Visit the Sportsman Hotel Facebook page or website to find out more about what’s on at the venue.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.