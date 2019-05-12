Miss First Nations: Brisbane Queen crowned most Fab-original

Saturday night, Brisbane drag performer Chocolate Boxx won the 2019 Miss First Nation Pageant held in Melbourne. The pageant is part of the Biennial Yirramboi Indigenous Arts Festival. It showcases the talents of Indigenous drag performers.

The Miss First Nations competition ran over four nights with heats devoted to lip-syncing, best national costume and talent. Miss Chocolate Boxx took the crown in the Grand Final of the annual drag pageant.

Recently, QN Magazine’s Wanda D’Parke profiled Chocolate in the magazine.

Chocolate told Wanda that news of her acceptance to compete made her just a little bit excited. As a result, she screamed and threw her phone across the room.

Luckily the phone survived so she could call her mum and share the good news.

Hopefully, the phone remained out of reach when she won the pageant because a lot of friends anticipated the outcome.

Miss First Nations

This year, Melbourne hosted the Miss First Nations for the first time.

Specifically, the competition is a talent-based pageant for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander drag entertainers.

Last year, the multi-award-winning film Black Divaz documented the much-celebrated competition.

The film went beyond the glitz, glue guns and glamour of black drag to reveal a fun, fabulous and sometimes fearful place.

See more pics from the competition at their Facebook page.

Chocolate Boxx

Chocolate Boxx moved to Brisbane in 2010 to study at The Aboriginal Centre of the Performing Arts, where she majored in dance.

She returns to Brisbane a winner. Chocolate Boxx is also one of 15 acts nominated for Drag Performer of the year at the upcoming 58th Annual Queen’s Birthday Ball.

Voting for the awards is open now.

Lasey Dunaman QQ, 2018’s popular winner, posted congratulations to Chocolate’s Facebook page.

“Congrats to my sister Chocolate Boxx. I couldn’t be more proud! Welcome to the royal family Sis.”

