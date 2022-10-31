Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico secretly got hitched

Two former beauty queens who met while competing against each other have stunned fans with news of their marriage.

Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín met while competing as Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico respectively at the 2020 Miss Grand International pageant.

Previously, the couple had kept their relationship largely under wraps, only taking to Instagram to publicly announce their marriage.

Each woman shared a video compilation of moments from their relationship, including holiday snaps, a clip from the night they got engaged, and an image of them kissing while wearing white outside the judicial centre in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

“After choosing to keep our relationship private, we open our doors to a special day,” they wrote, in a message translated into English from Spanish.

“Thanks for all the love! We are very happy and blessed,” Varela commented.

“I wish that the love you are giving us is multiplied! Endless thanks.”

Fans have taken to Twitter to celebrate the announcement, with many calling for the real-life love story to be turned into a movie.

Give me a movie or a limited series about this story and do so immediately. https://t.co/qbRGdVZ7ur — Jetgirl Says Stuff (@jetgirl78) November 2, 2022

kind of obsessed with the fact that miss puerto rico🇵🇷 and miss argentina🇦🇷 just revealed that they got secretly married after meeting for the first time at the pageant pic.twitter.com/66x9G8dSHk — tony (@cerotez) November 1, 2022

I AM ABSOLUTELY OBSESSED WITH MISS ARGENTINA AND MISS PUERTO RICO THAT JUST ANNOUNCED NOW THEY’RE ACTUALLY MARRIED AFTER KEEPING THEIR RELATIONSHIP A SECRET FOR 2 YEARS?????? pic.twitter.com/Vor05eipUn — vitória (@shad0whunterBR) November 2, 2022

Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico having a secret relationship and coming out to say they’re married is the gay love story I didn’t know I needed. *chefs kiss* — Emma Hunt (@emmahunt10) November 2, 2022

Just found out Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico married each other and I need someone to write this romance novel now 😆 — 🌻NAOMI🌻 (@naomawaoma) November 3, 2022

