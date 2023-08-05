Misinformation bill: truth a ‘threat to religious freedom’

The Australian political and religious far-right are girding their loins for another fight, this time against Labor’s plan to toughen self-regulation of misinformation by social media platforms.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) requested reserve powers to introduce codes of conduct to prevent misinformation and disinformation on social media in 2021. The authority suggested existing industry-originated rules were too narrow. The Morrison government agreed and the new Labor government committed to the same policy after winning the 2022 election.

Under the proposed changes, social media companies would need to toughen policies on false, misleading or deceptive content reasonably likely to cause or contribute to serious harm. The power would remain solely with the social media platforms. ACMA would not determine what was true or false nor have any power of moderation.

The Dutton mantra. Just say no!

Nevertheless, the Liberal/Nationals Coalition, with whom the bill originated, now oppose it. The Dutton mantra. Just say no!

Also, on the offensive, Australia’s far-right political and religious cultural warriors — worried that truth is a threat to religious freedom.

No surprises there.

Years ago, they complained Sunday football and cheap weekend train tickets to the beach would kill organised religion. Now, it’s truth.

The Member for Manilla

The Australian Christian Lobby, Family Voice, One Nation and the former Nationals MP George Christensen will all campaign against the bill. The former so-called Member for Manilla now heads up some right-wing petition platform. 🥱

One Nation plans a ‘free speech’ talkfest in Brisbane with Alan Jones as the guest draw. 💤

ACL

Meanwhile, the chief executive of the ACL Michelle Pearse describes the bill as a “threat to our religious freedom.” (Don’t forget the Sunday footy!)

“The ‘misinformation bill’ is particularly dangerous for Christians who want to express an alternate view to the prevailing woke culture on gender and sexuality and for those who want to speak out against abortion.”

Not if they tell the truth, Michelle. Truth is a very good defence. Crowbarring the word ‘woke’ into every second sentence — not so much. Even Martyn knew that.

