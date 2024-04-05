Screen

Miriam Margolyes visited Byron Bay and had her yoni steamed

Miriam Margolyes in Byron Bay in Impossibly Australian on ABC
Image: ABC

Actress, author and international treasure Miriam Margolyes is heading out on another Australian road trip next week.

The outspoken British-Australian documentarian charmed us with her wit and wisdom in her previous two ABC docuseries Almost Australian and Australia Unmasked in 2020 and 2022.

The new three-parter Impossibly Australian picks up with Miriam returning here after almost a year overseas.

But she’s not coming back the person she was. Miriam has had a heart procedure – and it’s left her anxious about the future and her place in it.

Perth and Byron Bay

Across Impossibly Australian‘s three episodes, she visits Perth, Byron Bay and Broken Hill to hear from locals about how they adapt to change.

In Perth, Miriam has an emotional meeting with Freemantle locals Tony and Jim, part of Australia’s Stolen Generation.

She meets with sex worker Zoe, and the pair have an enlightening conversation about sex toys and why sex work is an appealing profession.

Then, Miriam meets influencer Jade Kevin Foster (above) in Byron Bay, and asks him, “What the f__k is an influencer?”

She meets local Byron hippies and agrees to sit over a steaming pot of herb-infused water and get her “yoni” steamed.

But Miriam finds that the price of freedom is quite steep in Byron. A housing crisis is spurring homelessness, and climate change is powering devastating floods in nearby Lismore.

Miriam Margolyes visits Broken Hill

In the final episode, Miriam heads to the outback mining town of Broken Hill, the home of the Broken Heel Festival.

She checks into the iconic Palace Hotel – famously featured in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert – and meets the new owner who’s preserved a beautiful time capsule.

Miriam also kikis with a drag queen named Shelita, who takes Miriam on a drag walking tour of the town.

Meanwhile, Christine, an Aboriginal Community Liaison Officer, tells Miriam she’s trying to reinvent the relationship between police and local First Nations youth.

Miriam Margolyes meets a drag queen in Impossibly Australian on ABC
Image: ABC

“Australia’s a place that’s always challenged me to question who I am, what I believe in and where I really belong,” Miriam explains.

“I’m going to three very different communities I’ve always wanted to explore to see how people are dealing with change.

“I want to know if they believe Australia is still a place where we can forge a better future and find the acceptance and belonging we crave.

“Life is about movement. We either go forward or we go backwards.”

Miriam Margolyes: Impossibly Australian starts on Tuesday (April 9) on ABC TV, with all episodes streaming on ABC iview.

More on Miriam:

Expert storyteller Miriam Margolyes talks about her new book

Watch Miriam do a burnout with Bendigo bogans on Aussie road trip

Miriam on sex: ‘Whoopee, I might do that again’

Cover girl Miriam Margolyes poses nude in first Vogue shoot

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Jordan Hirst
Jordan Hirst

Jordan Hirst is an experienced journalist and content creator with a career spanning over a decade at QNews. Since 2012, the Brisbane local has covered an enormous range of topics and subjects in-depth affecting the LGBTIQA+ community, both in Australia and overseas. Today, the Brisbane-based journalist covers everything from current affairs, politics and health to sport and entertainment.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Paralympic champ Ellie Cole and a photo of her and her partner Silvia
I’m A Celebrity’s Ellie Cole shares her unexpected love story
Khanh Ong on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
Khanh Ong put his whole fist in his mouth on I’m A Celebrity
Tristan MacManus
Tristan MacManus worried love of dancing would brand him gay
Miriam Margolyes meets a drag queen in Impossibly Australian on ABC
Miriam Margolyes is going on another Australian road trip
queer eye tan france bobby berk
Queer Eye’s Tan France denies mean-girl tactics
van ness monster
Jonathan Van Ness branded monster by cast and crew