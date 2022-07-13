Miriam Margolyes meets Jacqui Lambie on her new Aussie road trip

Miriam Margolyes has met with firebrand Tasmanian Senator Jacqui Lambie on her new Australian road trip for her upcoming ABC travel documentary series.

The beloved actress is out of isolation and is a grey nomad once more in new three-part series Miriam Margolyes: Australia Unmasked next week.

Miriam travels west along the bottom of Australia, from Tasmania towards Western Australia. The actress says she’s on the trip to explore the unique Aussie ethos of the “fair go”.

While in Tasmania, she hears about the state’s convict past and Indigenous history. Veteran LGBTIQ+ activist Rodney Croome tells Miriam about Tasmania’s homophobic history and long fight for equality.

Miriam also meets with firebrand Senator Jacqui Lambie for a BBQ lunch, to discuss her journey from a high school dropout to independent politician.

And in a hilarious new clip, Miriam sits down with Jacqui to learn some Aussie slang.

Miriam Margolyes Australia Unmasked begins on ABC on Tuesday, July 19.

Miriam Margolyes first travelled Australia in ‘Almost Australian’

The actress became an Australian citizen at the age of 71 on Australia Day in 2013. Miriam described the occasion as “a day of supreme happiness and real joy.”

She and her partner, retired Australian academic Heather Sutherland, have been together since 1967. But the couple spent much of the pandemic separated from each other.

Before Covid, Miriam Margolyes travelled 10,000 kilometres across Australia exploring our national identity in first ABC series Almost Australian.

“We all live in our own little bubble and we rarely have the opportunity to get outside it, and that’s what I wanted to do,” she said at the time.

“I did say to them ‘I want to see the things I don’t know.’ And I don’t know rural Australia.

“Australia is so much more complicated than I thought. We think we know what it’s like, but we don’t.”

The hilarious star called it as she saw it in that series, and hilariously revealed at the time the one “disgusting” place in Queensland she’s not a fan of.

You can stream Miriam Margolyes: Almost Australian now on ABC iview and Stan.

