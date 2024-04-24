Miriam Margolyes kikis with outback drag queen Shelita Buffet

Even at age 82, international treasure Miriam Margolyes is still on the move, travelling to Broken Hill in the final episode of her latest Australian road trip docuseries.

In her three-part series Impossibly Australian, Miriam has visited Perth and spent time amongst influencers in Byron Bay.

On Tuesday night’s finale, the British-Australian actress visited Broken Hill, about 1,000 km inland from Sydney. She describes the outback mining town as the most remote place she’s ever been.

Miriam checks into the Palace Hotel, famously featured in The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

The Palace’s owner-manager Esther tells Miriam that she and others bought and reopened the hotel in 2009.

“This building had been closed for a couple of years,” Esther explains.

“It was just sitting here very quietly for a long time, and luckily, lots of colour is still left behind.”

Some of the more than 500 square metres of paintings and murals throughout the hotel were seen in Priscilla.

The man who painted them – the Palace’s colourful former hotelier Mario – was featured in the 1994 film too.

“When Stephan Elliott, the writer and director of Priscilla, first checked in to the hotel, Mario was stuffing a chicken on the front counter,” Esther explains.

“Mario was so colourful, they made him a character in the movie.”

Miriam Margolyes checks in to the Priscilla Suite, preserved as close as possible to the film, including an ABBA vinyl on the record player.

Miriam Margolyes meets tour guide Shelita Buffet

Later, Miriam has coffee with Brendan, a gay man born in Broken Hill who later moved away to the city.

“I guess growing up in a country town, there’s that country, sort of blokey aspect to the town,” Brendan tells her.

Brendan said growing up in Broken Hill, he was taught “homosexuality was a bad thing”.

“Accepting myself was the hardest thing,” he said.

Brendan left, however has since returned to Broken Hill and has a newfound appreciation for his hometown.

Now, the gay man delivers walking tours around the town as colourful drag alter-ego Shelita Buffet (below).

“Some people say their drag personality is a character,” Shelita explains to Miriam.

“I think, to me, my drag personality is an extension of myself.”

Later, after a trip to the pub, Miriam Margolyes also spends time with Broken Hill’s young people.

Among them is 14-year-old Abbie Jane, who founded The Rainbow Shoelace Project in her hometown to tackle bullying and social isolation.

Miriam Margolyes filmed Impossibly Australian after a major heart procedure last year.

“I’m going to three very different communities I’ve always wanted to explore to see how people are dealing with change,” the British-Australian actress says.

All episodes of Miriam Margolyes: Impossibly Australian are streaming on ABC iview now.

