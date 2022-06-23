Miriam Margolyes is unmasking Australia in her upcoming series

National treasure Miriam Margolyes has packed up the campervan and is hitting the road once again, in a new three-part series.

In her new series, Miriam Margolyes Australia Unmasked, Miriam sets out to understand what the ‘Fair Go’ means in Australia today, and how this principle plays out in the diverse lives of other Australian citizens.

The 2020 debut of her last series, Miriam Margolyes Almost Australian was a smash hit success, with viewers falling in love with the actress’ humour and candour.

Following the success of Almost Australian, the self proclaimed “fat, jewish, lesbian” is now heading west.

In her latest road trip, Miriam will be travelling along the bottom of Australia from Tasmania to Western Australia and meeting locals along the way.

Miriam said that when she became an Australian citizen nearly a decade ago, she swore to uphold the ethos of a fair go.

However, after the COVID-19 pandemic, she said she held fears that this ideal was becoming ‘vulnerable’.

Over three episodes, viewers will join Miriam as she takes a deep dive into the diverse and extraordinary lives of her fellow Australians.

Along her journey, she’ll tuck into some roadkill with outspoken Tasmanian independent politician Jacqui Lambie, attend polo matches, visit a nudist retreat and even do a burnout.

In her unique style, and with her honesty, chutzpah, and insight, Miriam uncovers Australia ‘behind the mask’ and will discover what the ‘fair go’ really means today.

Miriam Margolyes Australia Unmasked premieres on July 19 at 8.30 pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube