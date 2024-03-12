Miriam Margolyes is going on another Australian road trip

Actress, author and international treasure Miriam Margolyes is heading out on another Australian road trip next month.

The outspoken British-Australian documentarian charmed us with her wit and wisdom in her previous two ABC docuseries Almost Australian and Australia Unmasked in 2020 and 2022.

Now, after a health scare and recent heart operation in London, Miriam travelled to Australia again because she’s concerned for her future.

In Miriam Margolyes: Impossibly Australian, the 82-year-old travels from Perth to Byron Bay and then on to the mining town of Broken Hill to hear from locals about they adapt to change.

Introducing the new series, Miriam said, “I’ve not long ago had a heart operation. My aortic valve, which is a very important part of the heart, was blocked.

“I’ve had the procedure. I’ve got the the cow’s valve instead of mine. I survived. Everybody I talked to said, ‘For goodness sake, slow down.’

“Well, that’s not going to happen. But I will admit my operations left me feeling more vulnerable and anxious about my future.”

On her travels, Miriam has an emotional meeting with Tony and Jim, part of Australia’s Stolen Generation; immerses herself in Byron Bay’s hippie culture and gets her yoni steamed; and kikis with a drag queen in Broken Hill.

<br />

Miriam Margolyes Impossibly Australian starts in April

Miriam Margolyes has been a British-Australian dual citizen for over a decade, and has been with her Aussie partner Heather for decades.

In her new ABC series, which premieres April 9, Miriam tours the three Aussie cities and towns to hear about the lives of locals.

“Australia’s a place that’s always challenged me to question who I am, what I believe in and where I really belong,” she said.

“I’m going to three very different communities I’ve always wanted to explore to see how people are dealing with change.

“I want to know if they believe Australia is still a place where we can forge a better future and find the acceptance and belonging we crave.

“Life is about movement. We either go forward or we go backwards.”

Miriam Margolyes: Impossibly Australian starts on April 9 on ABC TV, with all episodes streaming on ABC iview that day.

More on Miriam:

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.