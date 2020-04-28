Miriam Margolyes is separated from her partner during lockdown

British-Australian actor and international treasure Miriam Margolyes has opened up about missing her partner in lockdown.

Margolyes has been in a relationship with Australian academic Heather Sutherland since 1967. The couple live separately, but coronavirus lockdowns have now totally separated them.

Asked on UK chat show This Morning if she’d prefer to be in lockdown with her partner, Margolyes responded, “I would’ve loved that actually.”

“I don’t know whether she would because she’s an introvert,” she explained.

“So she likes to be quiet and get on with her work. She’s writing a book about Indonesia.”

Margolyes explained she and Heather are staying in touch via Zoom. But after the pandemic she believes the two of them “really will try to be together from now on.”

“Because that’s what life is about, loving someone,” she said.

“I was lucky enough to find someone who was prepared to love me. I’m not that lovable, I’m smelly and noisy and all that sort of thing.

“But she loves me and I want to be with her for the rest of my life, that’s all I want.”

Miriam Margolyes ‘rather noisy’ during lockdown

Miriam Margolyes went on to admit she’s “not handling lockdown very well.”

“I don’t like it but I’m keeping all the rules and doing the right thing,” she said.

“It’s the only time I ever thought that I would agree with [UK PM Boris] Johnson, but I do. We’ve all just got to stick it.

“I actually don’t give a stuff about the economy, I want people to live and us all to survive.”

Miriam said she’s now spending part of her days sitting on her front steps and “just shouting at people going past.”

“It’s human contact, some of them run a mile of course but mostly they do come and talk to me,” she said.

“[Human interaction is] vital. I’m an extrovert. I need people, I miss hugs so much. It’s quite difficult, I can’t hug myself. I’m too fat to get around myself.”

She continued, “I’m old and I didn’t think that I was going to have to spend the rest of my life sitting in my kitchen.

“But I have got a garden and that’s lovely. I’ve been out in the garden a lot, but I won’t do housework. I won’t do exercises.

“I just really do Netflix and read books and chat to my friends. I call out to the neighbours across the road, so I am rather noisy.”

Margolyes returns to Australian screens soon

On Australia Day in 2013, Miriam became an Australian citizen at age 71, a decision that made her “supremely happy”.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Margolyes took a 10,000 kilometre, two-month journey across Australia to explore our national identity for an ABC series.

The three-part series Almost Australian begins on Tuesday, May 19 on ABC.

