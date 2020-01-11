Miriam Margolyes: Do you know the word smegma?

The amazing Miriam Margolyes stole the show yet again in an appearance on The Graham Norton Show in Britain. The dual British-Australian citizen appeared on the show to promote her new role in Call the Midwife.

Miriam Margolyes is, of course, avowedly without filter. When receiving her Australian citizenship certificate from Julia Gillard a few years ago, she famously said, “In case anyone didn’t know, I’m a dyke and I’m very happy.” The Harry Potter actress appeared in a television ad in 2017 to encourage Aussie ex-pats to vote in the same-sex marriage postal vote.

Foreskins and smegma

Advertisements

On The Graham Norton Show, when actor Alan Cumming mentioned his foreskin, Miriam asked Daniel Radcliffe and Graham Norton if they had foreskins.

Daniel Radcliffe responded, “No, I’m Jewish.”

Graham Norton said, “Loads of them. I collect them.”

Miriam then turned back to Alan Cumming.

“I’m feeling a bit divided about foreskins because men are dirty and they don’t clean around the rim. Do you know the word smegma?”

I’d like to see #MiriamMargolyes do a guest appearance in the despatch box and make Boris Johnson writhe. https://t.co/1crJkSsLCU — Christina Hespe (@BellaMyBeauty) January 11, 2020

Miriam Margolyes says ‘twat’ on morning television

Miriam Margolyes appeared on the show in a glitzy glittering silver dress teamed with socks and running shoes. Her appearance follows controversy over an earlier morning television appearance in which she used the word ‘twat’. She told about meeting the Queen who then asked her what she did.

“And I said, like a twat, I said ‘I’m the best reader of stories in the whole world’.”

The hosts of the show immediately apologised to viewers. Miriam continued.

“She [the Queen] went like that [rolls eyes]. And she immediately left me and went to the next person and asked, ‘what do you do?’

“He said, ‘I teach dyslexic children to read and we’ve noticed, if you put the letters in different colours print the pages are printed in different colours, it helps the children to read and absorb the information more easily’.

“I stood next to him and said, ‘really, how fascinating, I didn’t know that’. She [the Queen] turned to me and said, ‘be quiet’.”

this miriam margolyes story is incredible pic.twitter.com/xbTfglj6dH — the bird of britain (@theseagullah) January 9, 2020

Advertisements

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.