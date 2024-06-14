Minus18 calls out bigots targeting their Queer Formal

LGBTQIA+ youth organisation Minus18 have called out homophobic hate groups that have targeted their Queer Formal next month.

Each year, Minus18 puts on the Queer Formal in Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide. (Brisbane Pride hold a similar event in Brisbane at City Hall each year.)

The Queer Formals are the organisation’s biggest youth events of the year. They’re exactly what the name suggests: a school formal for LGBTQIA+ young people.

“It’s a chance to wear what you want, bring the date you want, express yourself the way that YOU want, and celebrate with other beautiful queer folk,” Minus18 explains.

The next Queer Formal is on in Melbourne on July 6. Tickets for the event, available to 700 teenage students for free, have sold out.

But in a statement, the Minus18 team has slammed bigots that have targeted the event to prevent young people from attending.

“We’re aware of anti-LGBTQIA+ groups that have rallied their followers to attack [the] Queer Formal Melbourne,” Minus18 said.

“They’ve told their members to register for all the free tickets so that queer young people can’t attend.

“These groups speak about how we cause teens to ‘flaunt their sexuality’. They inundate our venues with threatening messages and threaten to protest and block the entrance so young people can’t get in.

“We don’t need to tell you, it’s messed up.

“We actually plan for these sorts of attacks as part of our internal processes. After our review, we’re confident we’ve ensured all tickets are actually going to young people who need them.”

Minus18 defiant after ‘increasing threats’

Minus18 explained they “rarely” go public with the increasing number of threats and abuse they get. They want to “shield our young people” from the hate.

“But enough is enough. We won’t stand by as these groups try to eliminate safe spaces for young people that need them,” Minus18 said.

“To everyone attending Queer Formal: we’ve increased our youth safety team this year to the biggest it’s ever been.

“These anti-LGBTQIA+ groups only inspire us to work even harder to ensure all 700 young people at Queer Formal have the safest, most amazing night.

“Because you are loved. We won’t stop until every young person knows it.”

Minus18 explained the campaign against the Queer Formals is “just one of the increasing number of threats we’re receiving as a charity that supports queer young people today.”

“We’ve come a long way, but we have a LONG way to go before every LGBTQIA+ young person can safely and confidently be themselves, without being threatened,” the group said.

