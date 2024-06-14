VIC

Minus18 calls out bigots targeting their Queer Formal

Minus18 Queer Formal in Syndey in 2023
Image: Minus18

LGBTQIA+ youth organisation Minus18 have called out homophobic hate groups that have targeted their Queer Formal next month.

Each year, Minus18 puts on the Queer Formal in Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide. (Brisbane Pride hold a similar event in Brisbane at City Hall each year.)

The Queer Formals are the organisation’s biggest youth events of the year. They’re exactly what the name suggests: a school formal for LGBTQIA+ young people.

“It’s a chance to wear what you want, bring the date you want, express yourself the way that YOU want, and celebrate with other beautiful queer folk,” Minus18 explains.

The next Queer Formal is on in Melbourne on July 6. Tickets for the event, available to 700 teenage students for free, have sold out.

But in a statement, the Minus18 team has slammed bigots that have targeted the event to prevent young people from attending.

“We’re aware of anti-LGBTQIA+ groups that have rallied their followers to attack [the] Queer Formal Melbourne,” Minus18 said.

“They’ve told their members to register for all the free tickets so that queer young people can’t attend.

“These groups speak about how we cause teens to ‘flaunt their sexuality’. They inundate our venues with threatening messages and threaten to protest and block the entrance so young people can’t get in.

“We don’t need to tell you, it’s messed up.

“We actually plan for these sorts of attacks as part of our internal processes. After our review, we’re confident we’ve ensured all tickets are actually going to young people who need them.”

Minus18 Queer Formal in Melbourne in 2022
Image: Minus18

Minus18 defiant after ‘increasing threats’

Minus18 explained they “rarely” go public with the increasing number of threats and abuse they get. They want to “shield our young people” from the hate.

“But enough is enough. We won’t stand by as these groups try to eliminate safe spaces for young people that need them,” Minus18 said.

“To everyone attending Queer Formal: we’ve increased our youth safety team this year to the biggest it’s ever been.

“These anti-LGBTQIA+ groups only inspire us to work even harder to ensure all 700 young people at Queer Formal have the safest, most amazing night.

“Because you are loved. We won’t stop until every young person knows it.”

Minus18 explained the campaign against the Queer Formals is “just one of the increasing number of threats we’re receiving as a charity that supports queer young people today.”

“We’ve come a long way, but we have a LONG way to go before every LGBTQIA+ young person can safely and confidently be themselves, without being threatened,” the group said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Minus18 (@minus18youth)

More Pride events across Australia:

Katherine gets ready for Pride Festival weekend

Ipswich’s first Pride event Queerswich returning soon

Rainbow Precinct welcomes Sydney Pride Month

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Jordan Hirst
Jordan Hirst

Jordan Hirst is an experienced journalist and content creator with a career spanning over a decade at QNews. Since 2012, the Brisbane local has covered an enormous range of topics and subjects in-depth affecting the LGBTIQA+ community, both in Australia and overseas. Today, the Brisbane-based journalist covers everything from current affairs, politics and health to sport and entertainment.

